Paulaner Appoints Heineken Korea as New Distribution Partner (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Paulaner, one of Germany's most renowned traditional breweries,

announced that it will transition its official distribution partnership in Korea

from Hitejinro to Heineken Korea effective January 1, 2026. The Paulaner Brewery

Group emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategic restructuring of

its global distribution framework.



Paulaner has long been one of the strongest German beer brands in the Korean

imported beer market. Despite an overall 3% decline in total beer imports last

year, Paulaner recorded 2.2% growth, underscoring the brand's continued momentum

and strong consumer appeal in Korea. Paulaner expressed deep appreciation for

Hitejinro, which has played a key role for many years in building the brand's

presence and market foundation in Korea. The Munich-based brewery praised

Hitejinro's professionalism, market expertise, and long-term dedication,

acknowledging their significant contribution to the brand's development.





"This was not an easy decision for us," said Jörg Biebernick, CEO of PaulanerBrewery. "We achieved a great deal together with Hitejinro. The change is notdue to operational issues but is part of a long-term internal strategy. PaulanerBrewery Group has maintained a joint venture with Heineken for nearly 25 years,and this deeply rooted partnership will allow us to further develop Koreanmarket by leveraging our internal set ups the best possible way."Heineken Korea, the new distribution partner, brings extensive experience in thepremium beverage sector and has a strong focus on the sales and marketing ofimported beers. Within the framework of the existing joint venture, Paulanerplans to optimize its international distribution structures and enhancesynergies to support sustainable growth in the Korean market. "We are proud tobecome Paulaner's new distribution partner in Korea. With our long-standingjoint venture and strong expertise in premium imported beers, we look forward tosupporting Paulaner's next phase of growth in the Korean market" said HeinekenKorea General Manager Mika Vainio.Biebernick added that "Korea remains one of our most important internationalmarkets," and expressed its commitment to continuing to deliver great value toKorean consumers through the new partnership.About the Paulaner brewery'Gut, besser, Paulaner' ('Good, better, Paulaner') - the famous slogan of thePaulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also servesas a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner hasbeen synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. ThePaulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associatedwith a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and 'Helles' tospecialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations.Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports tomore than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globallythinking, modern and successful branded company. More information onhttp://www.paulaner.de .Contact Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA:Johannes RiegerUnternehmenskommunikationOhlmüllerstr. 4281541 MünchenTel.: +49 89 48005-380mailto:Johannes.Rieger@paulaner.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/19178/6166033OTS: Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe