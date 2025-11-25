Paulaner Appoints Heineken Korea as New Distribution Partner (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Paulaner, one of Germany's most renowned traditional breweries,
announced that it will transition its official distribution partnership in Korea
from Hitejinro to Heineken Korea effective January 1, 2026. The Paulaner Brewery
Group emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategic restructuring of
its global distribution framework.
Paulaner has long been one of the strongest German beer brands in the Korean
imported beer market. Despite an overall 3% decline in total beer imports last
year, Paulaner recorded 2.2% growth, underscoring the brand's continued momentum
and strong consumer appeal in Korea. Paulaner expressed deep appreciation for
Hitejinro, which has played a key role for many years in building the brand's
presence and market foundation in Korea. The Munich-based brewery praised
Hitejinro's professionalism, market expertise, and long-term dedication,
acknowledging their significant contribution to the brand's development.
announced that it will transition its official distribution partnership in Korea
from Hitejinro to Heineken Korea effective January 1, 2026. The Paulaner Brewery
Group emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategic restructuring of
its global distribution framework.
Paulaner has long been one of the strongest German beer brands in the Korean
imported beer market. Despite an overall 3% decline in total beer imports last
year, Paulaner recorded 2.2% growth, underscoring the brand's continued momentum
and strong consumer appeal in Korea. Paulaner expressed deep appreciation for
Hitejinro, which has played a key role for many years in building the brand's
presence and market foundation in Korea. The Munich-based brewery praised
Hitejinro's professionalism, market expertise, and long-term dedication,
acknowledging their significant contribution to the brand's development.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
"This was not an easy decision for us," said Jörg Biebernick, CEO of Paulaner
Brewery. "We achieved a great deal together with Hitejinro. The change is not
due to operational issues but is part of a long-term internal strategy. Paulaner
Brewery Group has maintained a joint venture with Heineken for nearly 25 years,
and this deeply rooted partnership will allow us to further develop Korean
market by leveraging our internal set ups the best possible way."
Heineken Korea, the new distribution partner, brings extensive experience in the
premium beverage sector and has a strong focus on the sales and marketing of
imported beers. Within the framework of the existing joint venture, Paulaner
plans to optimize its international distribution structures and enhance
synergies to support sustainable growth in the Korean market. "We are proud to
become Paulaner's new distribution partner in Korea. With our long-standing
joint venture and strong expertise in premium imported beers, we look forward to
supporting Paulaner's next phase of growth in the Korean market" said Heineken
Korea General Manager Mika Vainio.
Biebernick added that "Korea remains one of our most important international
markets," and expressed its commitment to continuing to deliver great value to
Korean consumers through the new partnership.
About the Paulaner brewery
'Gut, besser, Paulaner' ('Good, better, Paulaner') - the famous slogan of the
Paulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also serves
as a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner has
been synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. The
Paulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associated
with a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and 'Helles' to
specialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations.
Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports to
more than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globally
thinking, modern and successful branded company. More information on
http://www.paulaner.de .
Contact Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Johannes Rieger
Unternehmenskommunikation
Ohlmüllerstr. 42
81541 München
Tel.: +49 89 48005-380
mailto:Johannes.Rieger@paulaner.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/19178/6166033
OTS: Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe
Brewery. "We achieved a great deal together with Hitejinro. The change is not
due to operational issues but is part of a long-term internal strategy. Paulaner
Brewery Group has maintained a joint venture with Heineken for nearly 25 years,
and this deeply rooted partnership will allow us to further develop Korean
market by leveraging our internal set ups the best possible way."
Heineken Korea, the new distribution partner, brings extensive experience in the
premium beverage sector and has a strong focus on the sales and marketing of
imported beers. Within the framework of the existing joint venture, Paulaner
plans to optimize its international distribution structures and enhance
synergies to support sustainable growth in the Korean market. "We are proud to
become Paulaner's new distribution partner in Korea. With our long-standing
joint venture and strong expertise in premium imported beers, we look forward to
supporting Paulaner's next phase of growth in the Korean market" said Heineken
Korea General Manager Mika Vainio.
Biebernick added that "Korea remains one of our most important international
markets," and expressed its commitment to continuing to deliver great value to
Korean consumers through the new partnership.
About the Paulaner brewery
'Gut, besser, Paulaner' ('Good, better, Paulaner') - the famous slogan of the
Paulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also serves
as a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner has
been synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. The
Paulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associated
with a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and 'Helles' to
specialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations.
Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports to
more than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globally
thinking, modern and successful branded company. More information on
http://www.paulaner.de .
Contact Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Johannes Rieger
Unternehmenskommunikation
Ohlmüllerstr. 42
81541 München
Tel.: +49 89 48005-380
mailto:Johannes.Rieger@paulaner.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/19178/6166033
OTS: Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Heineken - A0CA0G - NL0000009165
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Heineken. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
1435905 schrieb 24.09.25, 14:57
mitdiskutieren »
Heineken kauft für 3,2 Mrd. USD zu:
Genauer gesagt erwerben sie dafür eine 75%ige Beteiligung; ein Viertel gehört ihnen bereits. Das ist insoweit positiv zu bewerten, als dass sie das Unternehmen bereits kennen.
El_Matador schrieb 28.07.25, 18:17
mitdiskutieren »
Heineken schliesst nach Zahlen heute auf Tagestief bei 71.08€ (-8.45%).
temote schrieb 12.02.25, 11:22
Heineken hat seine Quartalszahlen für das vierte Quartal 2024 veröffentlicht, die eine positive operative Leistung zeigen. Der jährliche organische Betriebsgewinn stieg um 8,3%, was sowohl die eigene Prognose als auch die Erwartungen der Analysten übertraf. Der Umsatz für das gesamte Jahr 2024 lag bei etwa 30,4 Mrd. EUR, was einem Anstieg von 5,7% entspricht. Der Nettogewinn betrug 2,3 Mrd. EUR, was jedoch einen Rückgang von 14,1% im Vergleich zum Vorjahr darstellt.mitdiskutieren »
https://de.marketscreener.com/kurs/aktie/HEINEKEN-N-V-6283/n…
https://aktie.traderfox.com/visualizations/NL0000009165/EI/h…
Die EBITDA-Marge verbesserte sich leicht, was auf eine gesteigerte operative Effizienz hinweist. Für 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 30,9 Mrd. EUR erwartet, was einem Wachstum von 2,69% entspricht. Der Gewinn pro Aktie soll sich von 3,10 EUR in 2024 auf 4,52 EUR in 2025 erhöhen, was einem Anstieg von 45,81% entspricht.
https://aktien.guide/kursziel/Heineken-NL0000009165
Heineken bleibt eine attraktive Investitionsoption, insbesondere wenn das Unternehmen seine operative Effizienz weiter steigert. Die Analystenempfehlung lautet derzeit "Aufstocken", da die langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten positiv sind. Allerdings sollte man die allgemeine Marktlage und mögliche Risiken im Biermarkt berücksichtigen.
https://de.marketscreener.com/kurs/aktie/HEINEKEN-N-V-6283/f…
https://de.marketscreener.com/kurs/aktie/HEINEKEN-N-V-6283/n…
https://aktie.traderfox.com/visualizations/NL0000009165/EI/h…
Die EBITDA-Marge verbesserte sich leicht, was auf eine gesteigerte operative Effizienz hinweist. Für 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 30,9 Mrd. EUR erwartet, was einem Wachstum von 2,69% entspricht. Der Gewinn pro Aktie soll sich von 3,10 EUR in 2024 auf 4,52 EUR in 2025 erhöhen, was einem Anstieg von 45,81% entspricht.
https://aktien.guide/kursziel/Heineken-NL0000009165
Heineken bleibt eine attraktive Investitionsoption, insbesondere wenn das Unternehmen seine operative Effizienz weiter steigert. Die Analystenempfehlung lautet derzeit "Aufstocken", da die langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten positiv sind. Allerdings sollte man die allgemeine Marktlage und mögliche Risiken im Biermarkt berücksichtigen.
https://de.marketscreener.com/kurs/aktie/HEINEKEN-N-V-6283/f…
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte