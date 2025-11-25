Paulaner Appoints Heineken Korea as New Distribution Partner (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHeineken AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Heineken
    Munich (ots) - Paulaner, one of Germany's most renowned traditional breweries,
    announced that it will transition its official distribution partnership in Korea
    from Hitejinro to Heineken Korea effective January 1, 2026. The Paulaner Brewery
    Group emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategic restructuring of
    its global distribution framework.

    Paulaner has long been one of the strongest German beer brands in the Korean
    imported beer market. Despite an overall 3% decline in total beer imports last
    year, Paulaner recorded 2.2% growth, underscoring the brand's continued momentum
    and strong consumer appeal in Korea. Paulaner expressed deep appreciation for
    Hitejinro, which has played a key role for many years in building the brand's
    presence and market foundation in Korea. The Munich-based brewery praised
    Hitejinro's professionalism, market expertise, and long-term dedication,
    acknowledging their significant contribution to the brand's development.

    "This was not an easy decision for us," said Jörg Biebernick, CEO of Paulaner
    Brewery. "We achieved a great deal together with Hitejinro. The change is not
    due to operational issues but is part of a long-term internal strategy. Paulaner
    Brewery Group has maintained a joint venture with Heineken for nearly 25 years,
    and this deeply rooted partnership will allow us to further develop Korean
    market by leveraging our internal set ups the best possible way."

    Heineken Korea, the new distribution partner, brings extensive experience in the
    premium beverage sector and has a strong focus on the sales and marketing of
    imported beers. Within the framework of the existing joint venture, Paulaner
    plans to optimize its international distribution structures and enhance
    synergies to support sustainable growth in the Korean market. "We are proud to
    become Paulaner's new distribution partner in Korea. With our long-standing
    joint venture and strong expertise in premium imported beers, we look forward to
    supporting Paulaner's next phase of growth in the Korean market" said Heineken
    Korea General Manager Mika Vainio.

    Biebernick added that "Korea remains one of our most important international
    markets," and expressed its commitment to continuing to deliver great value to
    Korean consumers through the new partnership.

    About the Paulaner brewery

    'Gut, besser, Paulaner' ('Good, better, Paulaner') - the famous slogan of the
    Paulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also serves
    as a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner has
    been synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. The
    Paulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associated
    with a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and 'Helles' to
    specialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations.
    Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports to
    more than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globally
    thinking, modern and successful branded company. More information on
    http://www.paulaner.de .

    Contact Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA:

    Johannes Rieger
    Unternehmenskommunikation
    Ohlmüllerstr. 42
    81541 München
    Tel.: +49 89 48005-380
    mailto:Johannes.Rieger@paulaner.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/19178/6166033
    OTS: Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe


    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
