Aroundtown Posts Solid 9M 2025 Results and Boosts FFO With Capital Markets Deal
Aroundtown SA navigated 9M 2025 with resilient earnings, disciplined deleveraging, and strategic refinancing, underscoring solid fundamentals in a shifting real estate market.
Foto: Aroundtown SA
- Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €886 million for 9M 2025, stable year-over-year, with a 3.1% growth in like-for-like rental income.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was €750 million, reflecting a 1% decrease from the previous year.
- The company achieved an FFO I of €221 million, equating to €0.20 per share, and a net profit of €882 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.49.
- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved to 41% as of September 2025, down from 42% in December 2024, with a solid interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 4.1x.
- Aroundtown successfully issued €700 million in perpetual notes and conducted a tender offer to buy back €1.2 billion in higher coupon notes, reducing annual coupon payments by approximately €50 million.
- The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and reported an EPRA NTA of €8.5 billion, a 5% increase from December 2024.
The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 26.11.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.096,10PKT (+1,70 %).
