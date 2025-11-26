Aroundtown Posts Solid 9M 2025 Results and Boosts FFO With Capital Markets Deal

Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €886 million for 9M 2025, stable year-over-year, with a 3.1% growth in like-for-like rental income.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was €750 million, reflecting a 1% decrease from the previous year.

The company achieved an FFO I of €221 million, equating to €0.20 per share, and a net profit of €882 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.49.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved to 41% as of September 2025, down from 42% in December 2024, with a solid interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 4.1x.

Aroundtown successfully issued €700 million in perpetual notes and conducted a tender offer to buy back €1.2 billion in higher coupon notes, reducing annual coupon payments by approximately €50 million.

The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and reported an EPRA NTA of €8.5 billion, a 5% increase from December 2024.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 26.11.2025.

