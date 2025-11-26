    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAroundtown AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aroundtown
    Aroundtown Posts Solid 9M 2025 Results and Boosts FFO With Capital Markets Deal

    Aroundtown SA navigated 9M 2025 with resilient earnings, disciplined deleveraging, and strategic refinancing, underscoring solid fundamentals in a shifting real estate market.

    Foto: Aroundtown SA
    • Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €886 million for 9M 2025, stable year-over-year, with a 3.1% growth in like-for-like rental income.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was €750 million, reflecting a 1% decrease from the previous year.
    • The company achieved an FFO I of €221 million, equating to €0.20 per share, and a net profit of €882 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.49.
    • The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved to 41% as of September 2025, down from 42% in December 2024, with a solid interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 4.1x.
    • Aroundtown successfully issued €700 million in perpetual notes and conducted a tender offer to buy back €1.2 billion in higher coupon notes, reducing annual coupon payments by approximately €50 million.
    • The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and reported an EPRA NTA of €8.5 billion, a 5% increase from December 2024.

    The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 26.11.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.096,10PKT (+1,70 %).


    Aroundtown

    +2,98 %
    +0,13 %
    -2,87 %
    -10,12 %
    +9,24 %
    +19,07 %
    -44,55 %
    -9,07 %
    ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z





