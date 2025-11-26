Wolftank-Adisa Holding: Sales Surge and Earnings Strongly Improve

Q3 2025 sales increased by 7.6% year-on-year to EUR 29.9 million, with adjusted Q3 EBITDA at EUR 1.1 million, marking an operational turnaround.

A high order backlog of EUR 150 million underpins Wolftank’s continued growth path and supports implementation of its GreenLead 2030 strategy.

For 1–9/2025, consolidated sales reached EUR 90.7 million (slightly above EUR 89.8 million in 1–9/2024), with Environmental Services down 6.2% to EUR 72.5 million and Hydrogen & Renewable Energy up 45.6% to EUR 18.2 million.

Streamlining measures included withdrawal from Latin America; deconsolidation of the Brazilian subsidiary generated a positive one-time effect of EUR 1.1 million, lifting Q3 2025 EBITDA to EUR 2.2 million.

For 1–9/2025, adjusted EBITDA was EUR 1.0 million and adjusted EBIT EUR -2.9 million; excluding one-offs (EUR 2.5 million provision in Italy and Latin America deconsolidation), EBITDA was EUR -0.5 million and EBIT EUR -4.3 million.

Wolftank confirms its 2025 guidance, expecting revenues of EUR 121–123 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5–3.0 million.

