    Rund fünf Milliarden Euro - Bund stockt Esa-Beitrag auf

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - Deutschland wird rund fünf Milliarden Euro zum Budget der europäischen Raumfahrtbehörde Esa beisteuern. "Wir wollen unser Engagement noch mal ausbauen", kündigte Raumfahrtministerin Dorothee Bär (CSU) zu Beginn der Esa-Ministerratskonferenz in Bremen an. Zuletzt hatte Deutschland 3,5 Milliarden Euro gezahlt. "Wir wollen Schwerpunkte setzen im Bereich der Satellitenkommunikation, der Erdbeobachtung, der Navigation."

    Esa hofft auf 22 Milliarden Euro

    Die Raumfahrtbehörde Esa und ihre 23 Mitgliedstaaten diskutieren bei der Tagung, welche Rolle Europa in der Raumfahrt künftig spielen soll und wer sich mit wie viel Geld beteiligt. Aus Sicht der Raumfahrtagentur braucht es mehr Budget als bisher, damit Europa im Weltraum nicht abgehängt wird. Das habe mit Unabhängigkeit und Europa als Wirtschaftsstandort zu tun.

    Esa-Generaldirektor Josef Aschbacher schlägt 22 Milliarden Euro vor - und damit auch inflationsbereinigt noch einmal mehr als die bisherigen 17 Milliarden Euro. Deutschland ist traditionell eines der Länder, das mit am meisten Geld gibt. Wie viel genau dieses Mal fließt, wird bis Donnerstag verhandelt. Grundsätzlich gilt: Wer viel einzahlt, bekommt auch viel zurück - in Form von Aufträgen an Unternehmen oder für Forschungen im eigenen Land./miu/DP/mis

     

    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
