Rund fünf Milliarden Euro - Bund stockt Esa-Beitrag auf
- Deutschland erhöht Esa-Beitrag auf fünf Milliarden Euro.
- Fokus auf Satellitenkommunikation und Erdbeobachtung.
- Esa benötigt 22 Milliarden Euro für Zukunftsprojekte.
BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - Deutschland wird rund fünf Milliarden Euro zum Budget der europäischen Raumfahrtbehörde Esa beisteuern. "Wir wollen unser Engagement noch mal ausbauen", kündigte Raumfahrtministerin Dorothee Bär (CSU) zu Beginn der Esa-Ministerratskonferenz in Bremen an. Zuletzt hatte Deutschland 3,5 Milliarden Euro gezahlt. "Wir wollen Schwerpunkte setzen im Bereich der Satellitenkommunikation, der Erdbeobachtung, der Navigation."
Esa hofft auf 22 Milliarden Euro
Die Raumfahrtbehörde Esa und ihre 23 Mitgliedstaaten diskutieren bei der Tagung, welche Rolle Europa in der Raumfahrt künftig spielen soll und wer sich mit wie viel Geld beteiligt. Aus Sicht der Raumfahrtagentur braucht es mehr Budget als bisher, damit Europa im Weltraum nicht abgehängt wird. Das habe mit Unabhängigkeit und Europa als Wirtschaftsstandort zu tun.
Esa-Generaldirektor Josef Aschbacher schlägt 22 Milliarden Euro vor - und damit auch inflationsbereinigt noch einmal mehr als die bisherigen 17 Milliarden Euro. Deutschland ist traditionell eines der Länder, das mit am meisten Geld gibt. Wie viel genau dieses Mal fließt, wird bis Donnerstag verhandelt. Grundsätzlich gilt: Wer viel einzahlt, bekommt auch viel zurück - in Form von Aufträgen an Unternehmen oder für Forschungen im eigenen Land./miu/DP/mis
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Eutelsat Communications Aktie
Die Eutelsat Communications Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -26,18 % und einem Kurs von 2,115 auf Tradegate (26. November 2025, 11:17 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Eutelsat Communications Aktie um -31,02 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -36,86 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Eutelsat Communications bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,39 Mrd..
