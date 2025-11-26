LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Surprises With Strong Preliminary Q3 2025 Results
LM PAY S.A. is reshaping Poland’s healthcare, beauty, and insurance payments with embedded finance, combining rapid growth, loyal clients, and seamless provider payouts.
- LM PAY S.A. is a FinTech company in Poland specializing in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors.
- Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached PLN 23.8 million (€5.6 million), a 50% increase from PLN 15.8 million (€3.7 million) in the previous year.
- Cumulative EBIT for the same period was PLN 6.5 million (€0.5 million), reflecting a 12.8% decline compared to 2024 due to a one-off event in the prior year.
- The customer base grew by 12% to 33,000 clients, driven by efficient onboarding in clinics and salons.
- The share of recurring customers increased to 33% in Q3 2025, up from 30% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating high customer satisfaction.
- LM PAY operates in over 13,000 clinics, beauty salons, and insurance brokers in Poland, ensuring immediate payments to providers and simplifying financing for customers.
