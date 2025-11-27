Adler Group Posts Strong 9M 2025 Results, Boosted by Rentals and Asset Sales
Adler Group sharpens its focus on Berlin rentals, reshaping its portfolio, streamlining developments and using disposals to cut debt amid weaker earnings.
- Adler Group is refocusing on its Berlin residential rental portfolio (17,695 units, €3.5bn value), with 17,578 units in the Berlin area.
- Like-for-like rental growth in Berlin reached 3.2% with a very low operational vacancy rate of 1.6%; average residential rent rose from €7.71 to €8.52 per sqm per month year-on-year.
- 2025 net rental income guidance is confirmed at €127–135m, despite net rental income falling to €101m in 9M 2025 (from €155m) due to prior portfolio disposals.
- The company is disposing of all development projects (e.g., Cologneo III, The Wilhelm, Holsten Quartier, Benrather Gärten, Quartier Kaiserlei) by end of 2026, with all net proceeds earmarked for deleveraging via partial redemptions of the 1L Ney Money Facility.
- Financial performance is weaker due to a smaller portfolio and one-off effects: income from operating activities was -€238m, adjusted EBITDA from rental activities €58m (down from €86m), and net result -€496m (vs. +€1,451m in the prior year).
- Capital structure has been extended, with no material capital market debt maturing before end of 2028, 97% of total financial debt maturing in 2028 or later, an LTV of 73.5%, and cash and cash equivalents of €241m as of 30 September 2025.
The next important date, quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 13.02.2026.
