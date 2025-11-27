Almonty Industries, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+18,75 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|PUMA
|+12,72 %
|Freizeit
|🥉
|DeFi Technologies
|+4,32 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-3,58 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|-3,95 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-7,78 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|94
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|61
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Tesla
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Eutelsat Communications
|42
|Telekommunikation
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|33
|Sonstige Technologie
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +36,80 %
Platz 1
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +19,10 %
Platz 2
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +29,75 %
Platz 3
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -5,19 %
Platz 4
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: -8,50 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +19,10 %
Platz 7
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -26,29 %
Platz 8
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Platz 9
Platz 10
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -22,51 %
Platz 11
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,90 %
Platz 13
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +2,85 %
Platz 15
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -34,94 %
Platz 16
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -22,51 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
