    Almonty Industries, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Sunrise Energy Metals +18,75 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 PUMA +12,72 % Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DeFi Technologies +4,32 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Electro Optic Systems -3,58 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H) -3,95 % Hardware Nachrichten
    🟥 DroneShield -7,78 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 PUMA Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Vanguard Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 94 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Rheinmetall 61 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 44 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Eutelsat Communications 42 Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation 36 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 33 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




