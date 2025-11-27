DEKRA reflects on its anniversary year / A stable foundation today, a clear direction for tomorrow (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - As DEKRA concludes the year marking its 100th anniversary, the
organization looks back on a period of particular significance - characterized
by stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistently
challenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopolitical
uncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for the
full year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stable
results at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year,
revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent.
"2025 was a very special year for DEKRA - we honored our 100th anniversary. Only
few companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of this
achievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of
DEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopolitical
challenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused on
what matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend my
heartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."
While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing,
Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspection
business maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 million
inspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust and
reliability in everyday life - consolidating DEKRA's position as the global
number one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areas
of sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of the
service portfolio and strong customer partnerships.
Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
Phone +49.711.7861-1360
Fax +49.711.7861-741360
E-Mail mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6167610
OTS: DEKRA SE
organization looks back on a period of particular significance - characterized
by stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistently
challenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopolitical
uncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for the
full year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stable
results at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year,
revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent.
"2025 was a very special year for DEKRA - we honored our 100th anniversary. Only
few companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of this
achievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of
DEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopolitical
challenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused on
what matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend my
heartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."
While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing,
Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspection
business maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 million
inspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust and
reliability in everyday life - consolidating DEKRA's position as the global
number one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areas
of sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of the
service portfolio and strong customer partnerships.
Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
Phone +49.711.7861-1360
Fax +49.711.7861-741360
E-Mail mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6167610
OTS: DEKRA SE
Autor folgen