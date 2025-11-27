DEKRA reflects on its anniversary year / A stable foundation today, a clear direction for tomorrow (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - As DEKRA concludes the year marking its 100th anniversary, theorganization looks back on a period of particular significance - characterizedby stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistentlychallenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopoliticaluncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for thefull year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stableresults at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year,revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent."2025 was a very special year for DEKRA - we honored our 100th anniversary. Onlyfew companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of thisachievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board ofDEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopoliticalchallenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused onwhat matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend myheartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing,Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspectionbusiness maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 millioninspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust andreliability in everyday life - consolidating DEKRA's position as the globalnumber one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areasof sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of theservice portfolio and strong customer partnerships.Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/Contact:Marie HertfelderPhone +49.711.7861-1360Fax +49.711.7861-741360E-Mail mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6167610OTS: DEKRA SE