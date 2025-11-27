    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    DEKRA reflects on its anniversary year / A stable foundation today, a clear direction for tomorrow (FOTO)

    Stuttgart (ots) - As DEKRA concludes the year marking its 100th anniversary, the
    organization looks back on a period of particular significance - characterized
    by stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistently
    challenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopolitical
    uncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for the
    full year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stable
    results at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year,
    revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent.

    "2025 was a very special year for DEKRA - we honored our 100th anniversary. Only
    few companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of this
    achievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of
    DEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopolitical
    challenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused on
    what matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend my
    heartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."

    While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing,
    Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspection
    business maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 million
    inspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust and
    reliability in everyday life - consolidating DEKRA's position as the global
    number one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areas
    of sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of the
    service portfolio and strong customer partnerships.

    Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/

