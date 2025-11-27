    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsImmofinanz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Immofinanz
    Immofinanz Reports Q1-Q3 2025 Financial Results

    CPI Europe AG delivered a powerful nine-month performance in 2025, sharply boosting earnings and profits while streamlining its property portfolio.

    • CPI Europe AG reported an EBIT of €396.2 million for the first three quarters of 2025, a 61.9% increase from the previous year.
    • Net profit rose significantly to €236.9 million, marking an increase of over 100% compared to the same period in 2024.
    • Rental income decreased slightly to €412.6 million, down 5.3% year-on-year, due to targeted sales of non-core assets.
    • The company maintained a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 47.8% and a net loan-to-value (LTV) of 41.0%.
    • Cash and cash equivalents stood at €654.7 million, and the EPRA NTA per share increased to €33.08 as of September 30, 2025.
    • CPI Europe strategically sold properties worth €690.6 million, resulting in a portfolio of 365 properties valued at €7,714.6 million with a 93.9% occupancy rate.

    The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,775EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Immofinanz

    -0,32 %
    +1,61 %
    -9,77 %
    -16,84 %
    +3,00 %
    +26,40 %
    -2,11 %
    -32,62 %
    -62,18 %
    ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W





