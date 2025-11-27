Esa-Chef feiert Rekordetat für Europas Raumfahrt
- Rekordbudget von 22,1 Milliarden Euro für Esa.
- Aschbacher überwältigt, Feierabend nach Verhandlungen.
- Planung für Mittelverwendung startet sofort nach Feier.
BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - Der Chef der europäischen Raumfahrtbehörde Esa zeigt sich überwältigt vom Rekordbudget für Europas Raumfahrt. "Heute Abend gehen wir mal feiern", sagte Josef Aschbacher der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. "Da muss man mal mental verdauen, dass wir wirklich so erfolgreich waren."
Die Esa-Länder möchten Europas Rolle in der Raumfahrt mit deutlich mehr Geld voranbringen. Sie einigten sich bei Verhandlungen in Bremen auf ein Budget von fast 22,1 Milliarden Euro. "Es ist ein historischer Rekord", sagte Aschbacher.
Das beschlossene Budget ist damit fast so hoch wie von Aschbacher vorgeschlagen. Üblicherweise liegt der Etat nach den Verhandlungen deutlicher unter dem Esa-Vorschlag. "Das ist unglaublich", sagte Aschbacher.
Erst das Vergnügen, dann die Arbeit
Doch viel Zeit zum Feiern bleibe nicht, meinte Aschbacher. "Morgen wird bereits begonnen mit Planungen." Die Esa wird Pläne ausarbeiten, wofür das Geld ausgegeben werden soll. Wenn alles mit den Ländern besprochen ist, beginnen die Ausschreibungen und die Vergabe der Aufträge. Er freue sich darauf, sagte Aschbacher. "Aber die Arbeit beginnt eigentlich erst jetzt."/miu/DP/mis
