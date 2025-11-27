FORTEC Elektronik AG Reports 2024/2025 Financials & EUR 0.40 Dividend

The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024/2025 show a revenue of EUR 79.7 million and an EBIT of EUR 1.9 million, with the key figures aligning with preliminary results published earlier.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for 2024/2025, down from EUR 0.85 in the previous year, reflecting the challenging economic environment.

Despite difficult global conditions, FORTEC maintained a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of 76.6%, and the order backlog as of June 2025 was EUR 50 million.

Strategic acquisitions in the Benelux region, including Nottrot B.V., strengthen FORTEC’s market presence and open new opportunities in maritime and defense markets.

For 2025/2026, the company forecasts revenue between EUR 80 million and EUR 85 million, and EBIT between EUR 0.9 million and EUR 2.1 million, expecting a stable performance amid ongoing challenges.

Significant management changes occurred after the fiscal year, including the revocation of Ms. Sandra Maile and the planned departure of CEO Ulrich Ermel, with interim support from Henrik Christiansen.

