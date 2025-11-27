AGM 2025 Success: Rödl & Partner Elected as New Auditor with Majority
At its 2025 AGM, Brockhaus Technologies set the course for its next growth phase, appointing a new auditor and outlining ambitious financial and strategic targets.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Brockhaus Technologies AG held its successful Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2025, where Rödl & Partner was elected as the new auditor for the 2025 financial year.
- The appointment of Rödl & Partner was approved by shareholders following recommendations from the Audit Committee and Supervisory Board.
- CEO Marco Brockhaus highlighted the company's strong balance-sheet quality and cash flow, indicating a shift to a "cash compounding mode" for future reinvestments.
- Bikeleasing is focusing on long-term growth strategies, with investments in HR Benefit & Mobility Platform initiatives temporarily impacting EBITDA and EBIT.
- The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) has seen significant growth in the Government & Defense sector, contributing approximately 45% of Group revenue in the first nine months of 2025.
- Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue for the 2025 financial year to be between €225 million and €235 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at €50 million to €55 million.
