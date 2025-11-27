    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AGM 2025 Success: Rödl & Partner Elected as New Auditor with Majority

    At its 2025 AGM, Brockhaus Technologies set the course for its next growth phase, appointing a new auditor and outlining ambitious financial and strategic targets.

    AGM 2025 Success: Rödl & Partner Elected as New Auditor with Majority
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Brockhaus Technologies AG held its successful Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2025, where Rödl & Partner was elected as the new auditor for the 2025 financial year.
    • The appointment of Rödl & Partner was approved by shareholders following recommendations from the Audit Committee and Supervisory Board.
    • CEO Marco Brockhaus highlighted the company's strong balance-sheet quality and cash flow, indicating a shift to a "cash compounding mode" for future reinvestments.
    • Bikeleasing is focusing on long-term growth strategies, with investments in HR Benefit & Mobility Platform initiatives temporarily impacting EBITDA and EBIT.
    • The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) has seen significant growth in the Government & Defense sector, contributing approximately 45% of Group revenue in the first nine months of 2025.
    • Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue for the 2025 financial year to be between €225 million and €235 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at €50 million to €55 million.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -1,28 %
    +9,52 %
    -8,37 %
    +0,88 %
    -48,89 %
    -56,60 %
    -64,17 %
    -66,81 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AGM 2025 Success: Rödl & Partner Elected as New Auditor with Majority At its 2025 AGM, Brockhaus Technologies set the course for its next growth phase, appointing a new auditor and outlining ambitious financial and strategic targets.