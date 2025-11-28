LR Health & Beauty Announces Q3 2025 Final Results — Key Insights Revealed
LR Health & Beauty SE navigates a tough market with solid Q3 and 9M 2025 results, fresh product momentum and a steady outlook for sales and earnings.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE confirmed its preliminary Q3 and 9M 2025 financial figures, with sales of EUR 66.0 million in Q3 and EUR 208.8 million for 9M 2025.
- EBITDA for Q3 2025 was EUR 2.9 million, and for the first nine months EUR 16.3 million, both lower than the previous year due to decreased sales and higher marketing expenses.
- Despite challenging market conditions, new fragrance collections launched in September provided positive momentum.
- The company maintains its full-year 2025 sales forecast of EUR 276-281 million and EBITDA forecast of EUR 17-20 million.
- LR Group focuses on strengthening its financial position and competitiveness through strategic initiatives and process optimization.
- LR continues to emphasize its core competencies in high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetics, with a strong presence in 32 countries and a community of hundreds of thousands of members.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-11,98 %
-54,08 %
-53,24 %
-55,13 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.