    Gerresheimer, Microbot Medical & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph - picture alliance

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Microbot Medical +15,83 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 ImmunityBio +7,86 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Sunrise Energy Metals +6,25 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Pony AI -4,07 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ASP Isotopes -4,09 % Chemie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Gilat Satellite Networks -6,60 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H) Hardware Nachrichten
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Steyr Motors Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      SoftBank Group Internet Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Gerresheimer 43 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 PUMA 40 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 37 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation 36 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Eutelsat Communications 31 Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 30 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Gerresheimer, Microbot Medical & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.