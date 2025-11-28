Gerresheimer, Microbot Medical & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph - picture alliance
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Microbot Medical
|+15,83 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|ImmunityBio
|+7,86 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+6,25 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Pony AI
|-4,07 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|ASP Isotopes
|-4,09 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|Gilat Satellite Networks
|-6,60 %
|Netzwerktechnik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|Hardware
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Steyr Motors
|Maschinenbau
|SoftBank Group
|Internet
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|43
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|PUMA
|40
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|37
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|Eutelsat Communications
|31
|Telekommunikation
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|30
|Pharmaindustrie
Microbot Medical
Wochenperformance: +54,36 %
Wochenperformance: +54,36 %
Platz 1
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +6,47 %
Wochenperformance: +6,47 %
Platz 2
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +52,54 %
Wochenperformance: +52,54 %
Platz 3
Pony AI
Wochenperformance: +18,59 %
Wochenperformance: +18,59 %
Platz 4
ASP Isotopes
Wochenperformance: -9,05 %
Wochenperformance: -9,05 %
Platz 5
Gilat Satellite Networks
Wochenperformance: +7,26 %
Wochenperformance: +7,26 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +6,46 %
Wochenperformance: +6,46 %
Platz 7
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +17,39 %
Wochenperformance: +17,39 %
Platz 8
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Platz 9
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +7,14 %
Wochenperformance: +7,14 %
Platz 10
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: +1,58 %
Wochenperformance: +1,58 %
Platz 11
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,00 %
Wochenperformance: +8,00 %
Platz 13
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +27,78 %
Wochenperformance: +27,78 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Platz 15
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -20,53 %
Wochenperformance: -20,53 %
Platz 16
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -29,12 %
Wochenperformance: -29,12 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +16,44 %
Wochenperformance: +16,44 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte