BOS Group Unveils Q3 2025 Results: Key Highlights
BOS Group navigates 2025 with resilient profitability despite softer revenues, leveraging its strong OEM partnerships, global footprint and innovation track record.
- BOS Group reported gross revenue of EUR 580.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, down from EUR 629.0 million in the previous year.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2025 was stable at 7%, compared to 8% in the previous year.
- In Q3 2025, gross revenue was EUR 176.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%.
- The company expects gross revenue for 2025 to be below the previous year's level of EUR 770-780 million due to cautious customer call-offs.
- BOS has a strong market position as a supplier for top-tier OEMs, supported by a local-for-local production strategy.
- As of September 30, 2025, BOS employed approximately 6,100 people worldwide and has a history of strong innovation in automotive systems.
