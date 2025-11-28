SLR Group Starts FY 25/26 Strong with 8.944% Bond
Strong momentum marked Q1 25/26, with rising sales, improved profitability, and solid demand in core markets laying the foundation for sustained growth.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- Net sales increased by 7.6% to EUR 49.3 million in Q1 25/26
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 2.8 million, from EUR -0.4 million in the previous year
- Tonnages sold rose by 11.6% to 24.5 kilotons, driven by positive product mix, pricing effects, and market sentiment in agriculture
- Core segments of agriculture and construction remained robust, despite short-term market tensions
- The company confirms its forecast for 25/26: total production around 105 kilotons and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 19-20 million
- Strategic customer relationships, especially in the tractor sector, are expected to support long-term growth and sales expansion
