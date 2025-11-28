Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite Preview (FOTO)
STUTTGART, GERMANY / BANGKOK, THAILAND (ots) - Experience the Ultimate Preview:
the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite
Media OutReach Newswire (https://www.media-outreach.com/) - Porsche Design Tower
Bangkok, Asia's first ultra-luxury residence with automotive-DNA, proudly
announces the official opening of its exclusive Show Suite. This experience is
tailor-made for those appreciating unparalleled design, exclusivity and
innovation. A landmark collaboration between the exclusive lifestyle brand
Porsche Design and the prominent Thai real estate developer Ananda Development,
it redefines one-of-a-kind urban living, blending automotive design expertise
with uncompromising functionality.
The Show Suite is more than a conventional show unit; it's an invitation to
experience a meticulously crafted simulation of life within the Porsche Design
Tower Bangkok, the future architectural masterpiece located on Sukhumvit 38 in
the vibrant Thonglor area of Thailand's capital city. This journey into
ultra-luxury is an exclusive offering for those whose refined taste seeks an
experience beyond the conventional. Available exclusively by private
appointment, this bespoke encounter unfolds as curated discoveries, allowing
prospective owners to feel, imagine, and connect with the unique Porsche Design
living vision. Each step reveals the project's essence, from its strategic urban
placement to the innovative integration of personal passions within a private
sanctuary.
The tour culminates in a glimpse of a multi-level residence, accessed via a
private lift directly into the villa. This expansive living environment
exemplifies engineered elegance. Within, one discovers thoughtfully designed
spaces for entertaining, privacy, a sophisticated culinary zone, wellness areas,
and a private swimming pool. A unique technological marvel allows guests to
experience future views, dynamically adapting to time and perspective, offering
a personalized preview.
"The opening of our Show Suite marks a pivotal moment in redefining ultra-luxury
living in Bangkok," stated Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Ananda Development. "Within this exclusive experience, discerning
individuals can grasp the vision behind bringing the first Porsche Design Tower
to Asia - a testament to Thailand's emergence as a global luxury hub and
Ananda's commitment to delivering architectural masterpieces that transcend
expectations."
Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group,
added, "Just like the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standards, the Show
Suite offers an unparalleled experience. It is the ultimate physical
manifestation of our design principles, meticulously crafted to offer an
immersive journey where every detail, material choice, and design element comes
to life to represent the authentic Porsche lifestyle."
With only 22 units, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok offers an unparalleled
opportunity to own architectural history. Each residence embodies Professor F.
A. Porsche's philosophy of 'optimizing the function while reducing the form to
the essentials,' creating a timeless and visionary living space.
The Show Suite is available for private viewing by appointment. To arrange your
exclusive visit, please contact mailto:sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit
http://www.pdtowerbangkok.com .
About Porsche Design Tower Bangkok
The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets a new standard for ultra luxury living
with its limited offering of just 22 exclusive residences. Located on Sukhumvit
38, one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses, this groundbreaking project is
the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following Miami and
Stuttgart. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled
exclusivity, the tower offers residents the perfect blend of serene living in
the coveted Thonglor neighborhood, with easy access to the city's most vibrant
attractions and amenities. Among its standout features are the customizable
"Passion Spaces"-private, in-unit garages that allow residents to showcase their
prized car collections, creating a truly unique living experience.
Contact:
Porsche Lifestyle Group
Angélique Kreichgauer
Head of Public Relations & Social Media
mailto:angelique.kreichgauer@porsche-design.de
Burson on behalf of Ananda Development
Chamathong Vejchayanon
Account Manager
mailto:CVejchayanon@bursonglobal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181549/6167946
OTS: Ananda Development
