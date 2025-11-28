    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPorsche AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Porsche AG
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite Preview (FOTO)

    STUTTGART, GERMANY / BANGKOK, THAILAND (ots) - Experience the Ultimate Preview:
    the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite

    Media OutReach Newswire (https://www.media-outreach.com/) - Porsche Design Tower
    Bangkok, Asia's first ultra-luxury residence with automotive-DNA, proudly
    announces the official opening of its exclusive Show Suite. This experience is
    tailor-made for those appreciating unparalleled design, exclusivity and
    innovation. A landmark collaboration between the exclusive lifestyle brand
    Porsche Design and the prominent Thai real estate developer Ananda Development,
    it redefines one-of-a-kind urban living, blending automotive design expertise
    with uncompromising functionality.

    The Show Suite is more than a conventional show unit; it's an invitation to
    experience a meticulously crafted simulation of life within the Porsche Design
    Tower Bangkok, the future architectural masterpiece located on Sukhumvit 38 in
    the vibrant Thonglor area of Thailand's capital city. This journey into
    ultra-luxury is an exclusive offering for those whose refined taste seeks an
    experience beyond the conventional. Available exclusively by private
    appointment, this bespoke encounter unfolds as curated discoveries, allowing
    prospective owners to feel, imagine, and connect with the unique Porsche Design
    living vision. Each step reveals the project's essence, from its strategic urban
    placement to the innovative integration of personal passions within a private
    sanctuary.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche!
    Long
    41,66€
    Basispreis
    0,30
    Ask
    × 13,90
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    47,34€
    Basispreis
    0,34
    Ask
    × 13,90
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    The tour culminates in a glimpse of a multi-level residence, accessed via a
    private lift directly into the villa. This expansive living environment
    exemplifies engineered elegance. Within, one discovers thoughtfully designed
    spaces for entertaining, privacy, a sophisticated culinary zone, wellness areas,
    and a private swimming pool. A unique technological marvel allows guests to
    experience future views, dynamically adapting to time and perspective, offering
    a personalized preview.

    "The opening of our Show Suite marks a pivotal moment in redefining ultra-luxury
    living in Bangkok," stated Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive
    Officer of Ananda Development. "Within this exclusive experience, discerning
    individuals can grasp the vision behind bringing the first Porsche Design Tower
    to Asia - a testament to Thailand's emergence as a global luxury hub and
    Ananda's commitment to delivering architectural masterpieces that transcend
    expectations."

    Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group,
    added, "Just like the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standards, the Show
    Suite offers an unparalleled experience. It is the ultimate physical
    manifestation of our design principles, meticulously crafted to offer an
    immersive journey where every detail, material choice, and design element comes
    to life to represent the authentic Porsche lifestyle."

    With only 22 units, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok offers an unparalleled
    opportunity to own architectural history. Each residence embodies Professor F.
    A. Porsche's philosophy of 'optimizing the function while reducing the form to
    the essentials,' creating a timeless and visionary living space.

    The Show Suite is available for private viewing by appointment. To arrange your
    exclusive visit, please contact mailto:sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit
    http://www.pdtowerbangkok.com .

    About Porsche Design Tower Bangkok

    The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets a new standard for ultra luxury living
    with its limited offering of just 22 exclusive residences. Located on Sukhumvit
    38, one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses, this groundbreaking project is
    the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following Miami and
    Stuttgart. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled
    exclusivity, the tower offers residents the perfect blend of serene living in
    the coveted Thonglor neighborhood, with easy access to the city's most vibrant
    attractions and amenities. Among its standout features are the customizable
    "Passion Spaces"-private, in-unit garages that allow residents to showcase their
    prized car collections, creating a truly unique living experience.

    Contact:

    Porsche Lifestyle Group
    Angélique Kreichgauer
    Head of Public Relations & Social Media
    mailto:angelique.kreichgauer@porsche-design.de

    Burson on behalf of Ananda Development
    Chamathong Vejchayanon
    Account Manager
    mailto:CVejchayanon@bursonglobal.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181549/6167946
    OTS: Ananda Development


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Porsche AG - PAG911 - DE000PAG9113

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Porsche AG. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite Preview (FOTO) Experience the Ultimate Preview: the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Show Suite Media OutReach Newswire (https://www.media-outreach.com/) - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, Asia's first ultra-luxury residence with automotive-DNA, proudly announces the …