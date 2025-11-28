    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
    Hörmann Industries Reports 2025 Q1-Q3, Highlights Hörmann Finance Bond

    Despite a challenging market, HÖRMANN delivered strong growth in 2025, driven by rising sales, sharply higher earnings and a resilient order backlog.

    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • Sales increased by 3.2% to EUR 502.8 million in the first nine months of 2025
    • EBITDA significantly rose from EUR 13.0 million to EUR 32.4 million due to higher sales and improved cost structure
    • EBIT grew from EUR 3.1 million to EUR 22.6 million, reflecting stronger earnings
    • Order backlog remained stable at EUR 602.5 million, but order intake decreased by 5.7% to EUR 514.5 million
    • The company raised its full-year 2025 EBIT forecast to EUR 27-29 million, up from EUR 21-23 million
    • Despite economic challenges, HÖRMANN is confident in continued growth due to strategic diversification and cost management

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,25EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    +0,10 %
    0,00 %
    -1,36 %
    -2,73 %
    -1,13 %
    +3,90 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9





