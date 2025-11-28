Hörmann Industries Reports 2025 Q1-Q3, Highlights Hörmann Finance Bond
Despite a challenging market, HÖRMANN delivered strong growth in 2025, driven by rising sales, sharply higher earnings and a resilient order backlog.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- Sales increased by 3.2% to EUR 502.8 million in the first nine months of 2025
- EBITDA significantly rose from EUR 13.0 million to EUR 32.4 million due to higher sales and improved cost structure
- EBIT grew from EUR 3.1 million to EUR 22.6 million, reflecting stronger earnings
- Order backlog remained stable at EUR 602.5 million, but order intake decreased by 5.7% to EUR 514.5 million
- The company raised its full-year 2025 EBIT forecast to EUR 27-29 million, up from EUR 21-23 million
- Despite economic challenges, HÖRMANN is confident in continued growth due to strategic diversification and cost management
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,25EUR and was down -0,05 %
compared with the previous day.
+0,10 %
0,00 %
-1,36 %
-2,73 %
-1,13 %
+3,90 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.