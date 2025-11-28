Hörmann Industries Reports 2025 Q1-Q3, Highlights Hörmann Finance Bond

Sales increased by 3.2% to EUR 502.8 million in the first nine months of 2025

EBITDA significantly rose from EUR 13.0 million to EUR 32.4 million due to higher sales and improved cost structure

EBIT grew from EUR 3.1 million to EUR 22.6 million, reflecting stronger earnings

Order backlog remained stable at EUR 602.5 million, but order intake decreased by 5.7% to EUR 514.5 million

The company raised its full-year 2025 EBIT forecast to EUR 27-29 million, up from EUR 21-23 million

Despite economic challenges, HÖRMANN is confident in continued growth due to strategic diversification and cost management

