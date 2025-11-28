FORTEC Elektronik Reports 11% Sales Growth in Q1 2025/2026
FORTEC starts its 2025/2026 financial year with rising sales, a return to positive EBIT and a solid order book, while pushing ahead with structural change and international expansion.
- FORTEC's group revenue increased by approximately 11% to EUR 19.4 million in Q1 2025/2026, compared to EUR 17.5 million the previous year.
- The company's EBIT improved from EUR -0.2 million to EUR 0.2 million in the same period.
- As of September 30, 2025, the order backlog was EUR 44.3 million, down from EUR 50.0 million at the end of June 2025.
- The company confirms its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year, expecting revenue between EUR 80 million and EUR 85 million and EBIT between EUR 0.9 million and EUR 2.1 million.
- 2025/2026 is considered a transitional year focused on structural changes, including organizational development and international expansion, especially in the USA and the Netherlands.
- An earnings call will be held on December 1, 2025, to discuss the quarterly results and outlook.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 11,175EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.
+0,89 %
-3,10 %
-15,12 %
-24,48 %
-43,26 %
-57,56 %
-39,84 %
-24,23 %
+75.233,33 %
