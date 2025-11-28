Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 28.11.25
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 28.11.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,09 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Vonovia SE (-0,42 %), Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine (+0,05 %), Deutsche Post AG (-0,40 %), Vontobel Cyber Defense and Security Index (+0,05 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|UQ43H4
|Short
|72,01
|1,37 Mio.
|Ether Future
|VK7DVW
|Long
|126,03 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|UQ242W
|Short
|4,91
|122,50 Tsd.
|Silber
|UJ54BB
|Long
|2,49
|93,25 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Alphabet Inc C
|HT1P88
|Long
|2,43
|82,58 Tsd.
|AMD Advanced Micro Devices
|UM3BZQ
|Long
|6,08
|18,95 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PL7WGH
|Long
|7,30
|16,18 Tsd.
|ASML Holding NV
|PC30LX
|Long
|4,32
|15,60 Tsd.
|Infineon Technologies AG
|VK1JQ5
|Long
|5,96
|15,60 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|Vonovia SE
|
Cap
|SY9N6W
|416,24 Tsd.
|Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine
|
Sonstige
|A33EHK
|278,43 Tsd.
|Deutsche Post AG
|
Sonstige
|PN99M6
|223,40 Tsd.
|Vontobel Cyber Defense and Security Index
|
Classic
|VH00ER
|147,02 Tsd.
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|
Sonstige
|DW7H4S
|116,98 Tsd.
