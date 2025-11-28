    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX

    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 28.11.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 28.11.25
    Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 28.11.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,09 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Vonovia SE (-0,42 %), Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine (+0,05 %), Deutsche Post AG (-0,40 %), Vontobel Cyber Defense and Security Index (+0,05 %).

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Short
    25.341,08€
    Basispreis
    15,94
    Ask
    × 14,92
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    22.250,00€
    Basispreis
    16,01
    Ask
    × 14,81
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance UQ43H4 Short 72,01 1,37 Mio.
    Ether Future VK7DVW Long 126,03 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG UQ242W Short 4,91 122,50 Tsd.
    Silber UJ54BB Long 2,49 93,25 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Alphabet Inc C HT1P88 Long 2,43 82,58 Tsd.
    AMD Advanced Micro Devices UM3BZQ Long 6,08 18,95 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PL7WGH Long 7,30 16,18 Tsd.
    ASML Holding NV PC30LX Long 4,32 15,60 Tsd.
    Infineon Technologies AG VK1JQ5 Long 5,96 15,60 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    Vonovia SE
    Cap
    		SY9N6W 416,24 Tsd.
    Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine
    Sonstige
    		A33EHK 278,43 Tsd.
    Deutsche Post AG
    Sonstige
    		PN99M6 223,40 Tsd.
    Vontobel Cyber Defense and Security Index
    Classic
    		VH00ER 147,02 Tsd.
    Deutsche Lufthansa AG
    Sonstige
    		DW7H4S 116,98 Tsd.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Umsatzspitzenreiter Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 28.11.25 In der heutigen Finanzübersicht präsentieren wir Ihnen die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 28.11.2025, basierend auf den Daten von 12:00 Uhr. Diese Informationen bieten Ihnen einen umfassenden Überblick über die aktuellen Markttrends und Handelsaktivitäten in diesen Anlageklassen.