DAX, CEOTRONICS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CEOTRONICS
|+28,02 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Registered
|+18,64 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Vuzix Corporation
|+15,08 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|The Platform Group
|-5,19 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|MilDef Group
|-5,22 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Gilat Satellite Networks
|-5,66 %
|Netzwerktechnik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|150
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|47
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|43
|Gesundheitswesen
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|35
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|Pharmaindustrie
|PUMA
|34
|Freizeit
CEOTRONICS
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Platz 1
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Registered
Wochenperformance: +81,32 %
Platz 2
Vuzix Corporation
Wochenperformance: +20,27 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Platz 4
MilDef Group
Wochenperformance: +12,83 %
Platz 5
Gilat Satellite Networks
Wochenperformance: +7,26 %
Platz 6
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: +31,85 %
Platz 7
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: +26,67 %
Platz 8
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: +25,29 %
Platz 9
BayWa
Wochenperformance: +5,22 %
Platz 10
Valneva
Wochenperformance: +15,79 %
Platz 11
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: -0,93 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,72 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,00 %
Platz 15
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +31,91 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +16,44 %
Platz 17
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +27,78 %
Platz 18
