LM PAY S.A. Maintains 2025 Revenue & EBIT Guidance, Updates Loan Outlook
LM PAY S.A. reaffirms its 2025 earnings targets while trimming loan volume expectations, balancing growth ambitions with strict risk control and portfolio quality.
- LM PAY S.A. maintains its 2025 revenue guidance at PLN 32–42 million (€7.5–9.8 million) and EBIT guidance at PLN 7–12 million (€1.6–2.8 million)
- The company updates its loan volume outlook to PLN 120–140 million (€28.0–32.7 million), down from the original range of PLN 130–170 million (€30.4–39.8 million)
- The adjustment in loan volume outlook reflects current market conditions, prudent risk management, and a focus on portfolio quality
- LM PAY S.A. operates in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors in Poland, with over 13,000 integrated service providers
- The company confirms solid operational performance and strategic growth in its segments, with a focus on customer acquisition, recurring revenue, and cost discipline
- LM PAY S.A. is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and has over ten years of market experience in fintech solutions
