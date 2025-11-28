Don't Miss Out: Exciting New Details for Our Upcoming Event!

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    CPH Group trims its 2025 EBITDA outlook amid softer packaging demand, yet leans on cost discipline and long-term growth ambitions to sustain value and earnings potential.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • CPH Group has revised its earnings guidance for 2025, expecting EBITDA to be approximately CHF 50.0 million, down from CHF 53.8 million the previous year.
    • The adjustment is mainly due to reduced demand in the Perlen Packaging division, particularly in Europe, affecting capacity utilization and efficiency.
    • Management is implementing cost management and process optimization initiatives to support margins amid competitive pricing pressures and increased costs.
    • Despite the lowered 2025 outlook, CPH Group reaffirms its medium-term targets of 5-8% annual sales growth and EBITDA margins of 16-18%.
    • The long-term outlook for both the Packaging and Chemistry divisions remains strong, with expectations for robust earnings growth post-2025.
    • CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 86.4 per share, indicating a potential upside of 24.9%, with current trading at a 16.0% premium to industry peers based on EV/EBITDA.






