Don't Miss Out: Exciting New Details for Our Upcoming Event!

CPH Group trims its 2025 EBITDA outlook amid softer packaging demand, yet leans on cost discipline and long-term growth ambitions to sustain value and earnings potential.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- CPH Group has revised its earnings guidance for 2025, expecting EBITDA to be approximately CHF 50.0 million, down from CHF 53.8 million the previous year.
- The adjustment is mainly due to reduced demand in the Perlen Packaging division, particularly in Europe, affecting capacity utilization and efficiency.
- Management is implementing cost management and process optimization initiatives to support margins amid competitive pricing pressures and increased costs.
- Despite the lowered 2025 outlook, CPH Group reaffirms its medium-term targets of 5-8% annual sales growth and EBITDA margins of 16-18%.
- The long-term outlook for both the Packaging and Chemistry divisions remains strong, with expectations for robust earnings growth post-2025.
- CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 86.4 per share, indicating a potential upside of 24.9%, with current trading at a 16.0% premium to industry peers based on EV/EBITDA.
