Highlight Communications Reports First Nine Months Results

Consolidated sales increased by CHF 6.3 million to CHF 264.7 million compared to CHF 258.4 million in the previous year.

Operating cash flow rose by 52% to CHF 25.6 million, up from CHF 16.8 million in the previous year.

EBIT was reported at CHF -31.6 million due to one-off special effects and extraordinary operating costs, compared to CHF -7.6 million the previous year.

The equity ratio decreased to 18.2% as of September 30, 2025, down from 24.3% at the end of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 52% year-on-year, reflecting positive cash flow despite negative EBIT.

The Film segment saw a 33.7% increase in sales, while the Sports and Events segment experienced a 35.7% decline in sales.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Highlight Communications is on 28.11.2025.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,2950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





