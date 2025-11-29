    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsUnited Labels AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu United Labels
    United Labels Projects Bright Christmas Sales & 2025 Growth

    Despite weaker nine-month figures, United Labels is gearing up for a robust 2025 Christmas season, driven by a solid order backlog, strong online sales and new e-commerce partnerships.

    United Labels Projects Bright Christmas Sales & 2025 Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • United Labels expects strong Christmas sales in 2025, surpassing the previous year
    • In the first nine months of 2025, revenue was EUR 11.9 million, down from EUR 14.7 million in the previous year
    • EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 0.9 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million last year
    • The order backlog increased slightly to EUR 11.8 million as of September 30, 2025, from EUR 11.4 million the previous year
    • The fourth quarter saw significantly more Christmas campaigns, with some postponed from the third quarter
    • The company's online business remained strong at EUR 1.6 million, and a new e-commerce partner was added for Christmas sales


    United Labels

    +2,52 %
    +4,96 %
    +11,40 %
    -26,59 %
    -27,84 %
    -62,43 %
    +22,12 %
    -66,31 %
    -98,45 %
    ISIN:DE0005489561WKN:548956





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
