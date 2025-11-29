United Labels Projects Bright Christmas Sales & 2025 Growth
Despite weaker nine-month figures, United Labels is gearing up for a robust 2025 Christmas season, driven by a solid order backlog, strong online sales and new e-commerce partnerships.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- United Labels expects strong Christmas sales in 2025, surpassing the previous year
- In the first nine months of 2025, revenue was EUR 11.9 million, down from EUR 14.7 million in the previous year
- EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 0.9 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million last year
- The order backlog increased slightly to EUR 11.8 million as of September 30, 2025, from EUR 11.4 million the previous year
- The fourth quarter saw significantly more Christmas campaigns, with some postponed from the third quarter
- The company's online business remained strong at EUR 1.6 million, and a new e-commerce partner was added for Christmas sales
