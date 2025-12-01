Silber, Eloro Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Eloro Resources
|+15,41 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Autolus Therapeutics
|+11,57 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+10,41 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Hut 8
|-9,51 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Bitfarms
|-10,15 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|DeFi Technologies
|-12,70 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Axo copper
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Aya Gold & Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|54
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|18
|Freizeit
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|14
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|11
|Maschinenbau
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|10
|Pharmaindustrie
