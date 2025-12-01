Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer's Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity (FOTO)
Zurich (ots) - Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics
GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world's first
certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of
Alzheimer's disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now
successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE)
certification.
NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer's without
traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With
the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard
component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and
strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
" NeuroMex transforms early detection, allowing timely interventions and
optimized resource use in healthcare ," said Jenny Nisser, Managing Director of
saniva diagnostics GmbH. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG added that
" this positions Xlife Sciences at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar
market for neurodegenerative diagnostics and preventative care."
By combining breakthrough science, regulatory approval, and clinical validation,
Xlife Sciences is uniquely positioned to drive adoption, accelerate
partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, healthcare systems,
and investors.
About Xlife Sciences AG (XLS SW)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the
value development and commercialization of promising research projects from
universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with
the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality
of life. For more information, visit https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/home
About saniva diagnostics GmbH
saniva diagnostics GmbH is a German medical technology company founded in 2019
in the field of diagnostics and based in Erfurt (Germany). More information:
http://www.sanivadiagnostics.com
Contact:
Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, mailto:dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181560/6169238
OTS: Xlife Sciences
