    Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer's Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity (FOTO)

    Zurich (ots) - Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics
    GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world's first
    certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of
    Alzheimer's disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now
    successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE)
    certification.

    NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer's without
    traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With
    the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard
    component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and
    strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

    " NeuroMex transforms early detection, allowing timely interventions and
    optimized resource use in healthcare ," said Jenny Nisser, Managing Director of
    saniva diagnostics GmbH. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG added that
    " this positions Xlife Sciences at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar
    market for neurodegenerative diagnostics and preventative care."

    By combining breakthrough science, regulatory approval, and clinical validation,
    Xlife Sciences is uniquely positioned to drive adoption, accelerate
    partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, healthcare systems,
    and investors.

    About Xlife Sciences AG (XLS SW)

    Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the
    value development and commercialization of promising research projects from
    universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with
    the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality
    of life. For more information, visit https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/home

    About saniva diagnostics GmbH

    saniva diagnostics GmbH is a German medical technology company founded in 2019
    in the field of diagnostics and based in Erfurt (Germany). More information:
    http://www.sanivadiagnostics.com

    Contact:

    Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, mailto:dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181560/6169238
    OTS: Xlife Sciences


