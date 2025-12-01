Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer's Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity (FOTO)

Zurich (ots) - Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics

GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world's first

certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of

Alzheimer's disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now

successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE)

certification.



NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer's without

traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With

the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard

component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and

strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zurich Insurance Group! Long 498,49€ 0,88 × 7,11 Zum Produkt Short 658,91€ 0,91 × 6,72 Zum Produkt