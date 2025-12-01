    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Airbus hat Qualitätsproblem an neuen A320-Rumpfteilen - Aktie tief im Minus

    TOULOUSE (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus muss nach einem Softwareproblem an vielen A320-Jets auch an mangelhaften Rumpfteilen nacharbeiten. Betroffen sei eine begrenzte Zahl von metallenen Rumpfverkleidungen der A320-Reihe, teilte der Dax-Konzern am Montag in Toulouse mit und bestätigte damit einen entsprechenden Medienbericht. Die Ursache sei gefunden, eingegrenzt und alle seitdem produzierten Teile entsprächen wieder den Anforderungen, erklärte eine Sprecherin. Die Airbus-Aktie dämmte daraufhin ihre herben Kursverluste vom Mittag ein Stück ein.

    Da hatte das Papier zeitweise fast elf Prozent an Wert eingebüßt. Zuletzt lag die Aktie noch mit knapp sechs Prozent im Minus bei 192,68 Euro und war damit weiterhin größter Verlierer im Dax. Im Vergleich zum Jahreswechsel hat das Papier aber noch um rund ein Viertel zugelegt.

    Der Sprecherin zufolge nimmt Airbus nun alle Flugzeuge unter die Lupe, deren Rumpfteile möglicherweise von den Qualitätsmängeln betroffen sind. Die Modellfamilie A320 ist vor allem in ihrer seit fast zehn Jahren ausgelieferten Neuauflage A320neo die am stärksten gefragte Flugzeugreihe der Welt./stw/nas

    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,44 % und einem Kurs von 192,7 auf Tradegate (01. Dezember 2025, 14:34 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -3,44 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,26 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 153,86 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,5900 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 234,50EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 245,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +14,01 %/+26,97 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
