    Cango Inc. Reveals Q3 2025 Financial Results

    Cango Inc. powers ahead in Q3 2025, riding a bitcoin mining boom, surging revenues, and a strategic NYSE listing shift that reshapes its growth trajectory.

    • Cango Inc. reported total revenues of US$224.6 million for Q3 2025, a 60.6% increase from Q2 2025.
    • Revenue from the bitcoin mining business accounted for US$220.9 million in the same quarter.
    • The company achieved an operating income of US$43.5 million and a net income of US$37.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of US$80.1 million.
    • Cango mined a total of 1,930.8 BTC in Q3 2025, averaging 21.0 BTC per day, marking a 37.5% increase in total output compared to Q2 2025.
    • The average cost to mine was US$81,072 per BTC, with all-in costs at US$99,383 per BTC, and the company had mined a total of 5,810 BTC since entering the bitcoin mining industry.
    • Cango terminated its ADR program and transitioned to a direct listing on the NYSE to optimize its capital structure and enhance corporate transparency.






    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
