Cango Inc. Reveals Q3 2025 Financial Results
Cango Inc. powers ahead in Q3 2025, riding a bitcoin mining boom, surging revenues, and a strategic NYSE listing shift that reshapes its growth trajectory.
- Cango Inc. reported total revenues of US$224.6 million for Q3 2025, a 60.6% increase from Q2 2025.
- Revenue from the bitcoin mining business accounted for US$220.9 million in the same quarter.
- The company achieved an operating income of US$43.5 million and a net income of US$37.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of US$80.1 million.
- Cango mined a total of 1,930.8 BTC in Q3 2025, averaging 21.0 BTC per day, marking a 37.5% increase in total output compared to Q2 2025.
- The average cost to mine was US$81,072 per BTC, with all-in costs at US$99,383 per BTC, and the company had mined a total of 5,810 BTC since entering the bitcoin mining industry.
- Cango terminated its ADR program and transitioned to a direct listing on the NYSE to optimize its capital structure and enhance corporate transparency.
