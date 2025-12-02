    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHugo Boss AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hugo Boss
    Hugo Boss Unveils Strategic Plans & 2026 Outlook: What’s Next?

    HUGO BOSS charts its next chapter with CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN, a strategic reset designed to sharpen its brands, streamline operations, and unlock stronger, sustainable growth.

    Hugo Boss Unveils Strategic Plans & 2026 Outlook: What's Next?
    Foto: Cerib - stock.adobe.com
    • HUGO BOSS announces a strategic update called CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN, focusing on brand, distribution, and operations to ensure sustainable growth through 2028.
    • The company aims to significantly increase free cash flow, targeting around EUR 300 million annually from 2026 onwards.
    • In 2026, HUGO BOSS plans to realign its business by streamlining processes, refining product assortments, and optimizing its distribution network, expecting a mid- to high-single digit decline in currency-adjusted sales.
    • Gross margins are expected to improve from 2026, driven by sourcing efficiencies, selective pricing, and stronger full-price sell-through.
    • EBIT is projected to be between EUR 300 million and EUR 350 million in 2026, with profitability expected to improve from 2027.
    • Further details on CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN will be shared on December 3, 2025, and the full outlook for 2026 will be provided on March 10, 2026.

    The price of Hugo Boss at the time of the news was 37,66EUR and was down -1,56 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,01EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,73 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.557,75PKT (+0,23 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    HUGO BOSS charts its next chapter with CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN, a strategic reset designed to sharpen its brands, streamline operations, and unlock stronger, sustainable growth.
