    Airbus SE: 2025 Aircraft Delivery Goals Updated, Financial Outlook Steady

    Airbus adjusts its 2025 delivery outlook after a supplier issue, yet keeps profit and cash-flow targets steady as it prepares to reveal new order and delivery figures.

    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
    • Airbus updates its 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target to approximately 790 deliveries due to a supplier quality issue affecting A320 Family fuselage panels.
    • The company's financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged, targeting an EBIT Adjusted of around €7.0 billion and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of approximately €4.5 billion.
    • The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
    • Airbus will disclose its commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for November 2025 on December 5, 2025.
    • The information was released on December 3, 2025, at 07:15 CET/CEST.
    • Airbus SE is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and is part of the DAX index.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Airbus is on 19.02.2026.

    The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 191,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,87EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.732,00PKT (-0,01 %).


