JOST Works Successfully Sells Crane Business to Mutares

JOST Werke SE has successfully completed the sale of its Cranes division to private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

The divestment is part of JOST's post-merger integration plan for the Hyva Group, which was acquired on February 1, 2025.

The sale was finalized on December 2, 2025, after fulfilling all closing conditions.

The Cranes business generated revenues of EUR 54.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million from February 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

JOST confirms its outlook for continuing operations in fiscal year 2025, stating that the transaction will not negatively impact these operations.

The company aims to focus on realizing synergies from the Hyva integration and further implementing its AMBITION 2030 strategy for growth.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2026.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 52,30EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.676,81PKT (+0,93 %).





