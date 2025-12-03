    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJOST Werke AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu JOST Werke
    169 Aufrufe 169 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JOST Works Successfully Sells Crane Business to Mutares

    JOST Werke SE sharpens its strategic focus, divesting its Cranes division to Mutares while doubling down on Hyva integration and long-term growth goals.

    JOST Works Successfully Sells Crane Business to Mutares
    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST Werke SE has successfully completed the sale of its Cranes division to private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.
    • The divestment is part of JOST's post-merger integration plan for the Hyva Group, which was acquired on February 1, 2025.
    • The sale was finalized on December 2, 2025, after fulfilling all closing conditions.
    • The Cranes business generated revenues of EUR 54.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million from February 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025.
    • JOST confirms its outlook for continuing operations in fiscal year 2025, stating that the transaction will not negatively impact these operations.
    • The company aims to focus on realizing synergies from the Hyva integration and further implementing its AMBITION 2030 strategy for growth.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 52,30EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.676,81PKT (+0,93 %).


    JOST Werke

    +0,58 %
    +2,15 %
    +3,78 %
    -1,32 %
    +25,78 %
    -4,57 %
    +30,34 %
    +81,26 %
    ISIN:DE000JST4000WKN:JST400





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    JOST Works Successfully Sells Crane Business to Mutares JOST Werke SE sharpens its strategic focus, divesting its Cranes division to Mutares while doubling down on Hyva integration and long-term growth goals.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von TTMzero
     