Bybit & Komainu Launch 24/7 Secure Trading for Institutions
Institutional crypto trading just got safer: Bybit and Komainu join forces to offer round-the-clock, segregated asset trading with regulated third-party custody.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Bybit has partnered with Komainu to provide 24/7 secure trading of segregated assets for institutional investors.
- The collaboration allows institutional clients to trade while their assets are securely stored with a regulated third-party custodian.
- Komainu Connect integrates with exchanges, lenders, and brokers, enhancing client access to a wide network of market counterparties.
- Key benefits include 100% collateral mirroring, off-exchange settlement, transparency through on-chain wallets, and dedicated client wallets.
- The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for secure and compliant trading solutions among institutional investors.
- Bybit is the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, focusing on creating a secure and open ecosystem for over 60 million users.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.