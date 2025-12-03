    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Bybit & Komainu Launch 24/7 Secure Trading for Institutions

    Institutional crypto trading just got safer: Bybit and Komainu join forces to offer round-the-clock, segregated asset trading with regulated third-party custody.

    Bybit & Komainu Launch 24/7 Secure Trading for Institutions
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Bybit has partnered with Komainu to provide 24/7 secure trading of segregated assets for institutional investors.
    • The collaboration allows institutional clients to trade while their assets are securely stored with a regulated third-party custodian.
    • Komainu Connect integrates with exchanges, lenders, and brokers, enhancing client access to a wide network of market counterparties.
    • Key benefits include 100% collateral mirroring, off-exchange settlement, transparency through on-chain wallets, and dedicated client wallets.
    • The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for secure and compliant trading solutions among institutional investors.
    • Bybit is the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, focusing on creating a secure and open ecosystem for over 60 million users.






