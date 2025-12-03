U.S. International Trade Commission rules in favor of Infineon in one patent infringement case against Innoscience
- The Commission's final determination could lead to an import ban of
Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the U.S.
- The ruling is another positive decision which underscores the value of
Infineon's industry leading patent portfolio
- GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient
power systems
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) found the violation of one patent
owned by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) concerning gallium
nitride (GaN) technology by Innoscience.[1] In addition, in this preliminary
decision, the ITC confirmed that both patents asserted by Infineon in the
proceedings before the ITC are legally valid.[2] The case centers on the
unauthorized use of Infineon's patented GaN technologies by Innoscience. The
Commission's final determination is expected to be issued on April 2, 2026. If
this preliminary decision will be confirmed, it will lead to an import ban of
Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the United States of America.
"This ruling is another testament to the strength of Infineon's intellectual
property and confirms our commitment to vigorously defend our patent portfolio
against infringements and ensuring fair competition in the market," says Dr.
Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon's GaN Systems
Business Line. "We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing
semiconductor technology to address the world's most pressing challenges, from
decarbonization to digital transformation."
The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of
Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany,
the German patent office recently confirmed the validity of a patent of Infineon
and upheld it in slightly amended form. Infineon is asserting infringement of
this patent in the Munich District Court.[3] Already in August 2025, the Munich
District Court I (Landgericht München I) found infringement of another Infineon
patent by Innoscience.[4]
Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market
with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN
patent families. With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower
power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy
consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is
mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and
gallium nitride.
[1] US 9,899,481
[2] US 9,899,481 and US 9,070,755
[3] DE102017100947
[4] DE102014113465
Contact:
Andre Tauber,
mailto:andre.tauber@infineon.com,
Tel. +49 89 343 6705
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,61 % und einem Kurs von 36,65 auf Tradegate (03. Dezember 2025, 11:35 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +2,27 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,09 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,37 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9800 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 43,71EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 51,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +5,15 %/+37,50 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Ab nächstem Jahr gibt es ja wieder eine E-Autoprämie.
Das wird Infineon im Autogeschäft sehr gut tun.
Neue Werke(Dresden,Kulim)sind am fertig werden.
Infineon ist in sämtlichen Zukunftsmärkten (KI, Robotik,Quantencomputing,Autonomes Fahren,Ern. Energien etc.) hervorragend aufgestellt!
Meiner Meinung nach nur eine Frage der Zeit,bis diese Perle im Chipsektor entdeckt wird!
https://www.wallstreet-online.de/nachricht/20218962-profitable-nische-gesichert-infineon-ki-superzyklus-jefferies-33-kurspotenzial
Ich denke hier wetten schon einige auf ein starkes Jahr 2026 und positionieren sich.
Bin ebenfalls extrem positiv gestimmt,dass die Aktie nach 5 jähriger Seitwärtsbewegung 2026 endlich nach oben ausbrechen wird!
Kurse um die 50 Euro sollten Ende 2026 locker drin sein!