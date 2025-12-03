U.S. International Trade Commission rules in favor of Infineon in one patent infringement case against Innoscience

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,61 % und einem Kurs von 36,65 auf Tradegate (03. Dezember 2025, 11:35 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +2,27 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,09 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,37 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9800 %. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 43,71EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 51,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +5,15 %/+37,50 % bedeutet.

Munich (ots) -- The Commission's final determination could lead to an import ban ofInnoscience's allegedly infringing products into the U.S.- The ruling is another positive decision which underscores the value ofInfineon's industry leading patent portfolio- GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficientpower systemsThe U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) found the violation of one patentowned by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) concerning galliumnitride (GaN) technology by Innoscience.[1] In addition, in this preliminarydecision, the ITC confirmed that both patents asserted by Infineon in theproceedings before the ITC are legally valid.[2] The case centers on theunauthorized use of Infineon's patented GaN technologies by Innoscience. TheCommission's final determination is expected to be issued on April 2, 2026. Ifthis preliminary decision will be confirmed, it will lead to an import ban ofInnoscience's allegedly infringing products into the United States of America."This ruling is another testament to the strength of Infineon's intellectualproperty and confirms our commitment to vigorously defend our patent portfolioagainst infringements and ensuring fair competition in the market," says Dr.Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon's GaN SystemsBusiness Line. "We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and advancingsemiconductor technology to address the world's most pressing challenges, fromdecarbonization to digital transformation."The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value ofInfineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany,the German patent office recently confirmed the validity of a patent of Infineonand upheld it in slightly amended form. Infineon is asserting infringement ofthis patent in the Munich District Court.[3] Already in August 2025, the MunichDistrict Court I (Landgericht München I) found infringement of another Infineonpatent by Innoscience.[4]Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN marketwith the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaNpatent families. With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lowerpower losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energyconsumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon ismastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) andgallium nitride.[1] US 9,899,481[2] US 9,899,481 and US 9,070,755[3] DE102017100947[4] DE102014113465Contact:Andre Tauber,mailto:andre.tauber@infineon.com,Tel. +49 89 343 6705