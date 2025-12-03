    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    U.S. International Trade Commission rules in favor of Infineon in one patent infringement case against Innoscience

    Munich (ots) -

    - The Commission's final determination could lead to an import ban of
    Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the U.S.
    - The ruling is another positive decision which underscores the value of
    Infineon's industry leading patent portfolio
    - GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient
    power systems

    The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) found the violation of one patent
    owned by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) concerning gallium
    nitride (GaN) technology by Innoscience.[1] In addition, in this preliminary
    decision, the ITC confirmed that both patents asserted by Infineon in the
    proceedings before the ITC are legally valid.[2] The case centers on the
    unauthorized use of Infineon's patented GaN technologies by Innoscience. The
    Commission's final determination is expected to be issued on April 2, 2026. If
    this preliminary decision will be confirmed, it will lead to an import ban of
    Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the United States of America.

    "This ruling is another testament to the strength of Infineon's intellectual
    property and confirms our commitment to vigorously defend our patent portfolio
    against infringements and ensuring fair competition in the market," says Dr.
    Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon's GaN Systems
    Business Line. "We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing
    semiconductor technology to address the world's most pressing challenges, from
    decarbonization to digital transformation."

    The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of
    Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany,
    the German patent office recently confirmed the validity of a patent of Infineon
    and upheld it in slightly amended form. Infineon is asserting infringement of
    this patent in the Munich District Court.[3] Already in August 2025, the Munich
    District Court I (Landgericht München I) found infringement of another Infineon
    patent by Innoscience.[4]

    Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market
    with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN
    patent families. With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower
    power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy
    consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is
    mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and
    gallium nitride.

    [1] US 9,899,481

    [2] US 9,899,481 and US 9,070,755

    [3] DE102017100947

    [4] DE102014113465

    Contact:

    Andre Tauber,
    mailto:andre.tauber@infineon.com,
    Tel. +49 89 343 6705
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,61 % und einem Kurs von 36,65 auf Tradegate (03. Dezember 2025, 11:35 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +2,27 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,09 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,37 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9800 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 43,71EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 51,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +5,15 %/+37,50 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    U.S. International Trade Commission rules in favor of Infineon in one patent infringement case against Innoscience - The Commission's final determination could lead to an import ban of Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the U.S. - The ruling is another positive decision which underscores the value of Infineon's industry leading …
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von TTMzero
     