    Wirtschaft

    Dax weiter freundlich - 24.000er-Marke wieder in Reichweite

    Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax ist am Mittwoch nach einem bereits freundlichen Start bis zum Mittag weiter im grünen Bereich geblieben. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der Index mit rund 23.770 Punkten berechnet, dies entspricht einem Plus von 0,2 Prozent gegenüber dem vorherigen Handelstag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, Merck und Eon, am Ende die Commerzbank, die Allianz und die Deutsche Börse.

    "Der Deutsche Aktienindex kann sich weiter in Richtung 24.000 Punkte vorarbeiten", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. "Die Investoren greifen weiter bei den Aktien von Merck, Rheinmetall und Bayer zu. Zusätzlich scheinen sich nun auch die zuletzt abgestürzten Aktien von Airbus als Kaufgelegenheit darzustellen."

    Der Handel verlaufe insgesamt ruhig und unaufgeregt, was sich auch in dem dünnen Handelsvolumen widerspiegele. "Das könnte noch einmal problematisch werden, falls nicht mehr Dynamik und Nachfrage in den kommenden Handelstagen reinkommt", so Lipkow. "Die europäischen Einkaufsmanagerindizes für den Dienstleistungssektor fallen insgesamt besser aus und stützen heute das Kaufumfeld."

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmittag stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1661 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8576 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis stieg unterdessen deutlich: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 12 Uhr deutscher Zeit 63,18 US-Dollar; das waren 73 Cent oder 1,2 Prozent mehr als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.

    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    7 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
