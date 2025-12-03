    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Waterdrop Inc. Q3 2025 Financials: 60.1% Profit Surge

    Waterdrop Inc. accelerated its growth in Q3 2025, delivering stronger profits, rising revenues, and expanding impact across insurance, crowdfunding, and ESG initiatives.

    • Waterdrop Inc. reported a net profit of RMB 158.5 million for Q3 2025, a 60.1% increase year-on-year, marking 15 consecutive quarters of profitability.
    • The company's net operating revenue reached RMB 974.9 million, reflecting a 38.4% year-over-year growth, while operating expenses decreased to 39.6% of revenue.
    • Waterdrop's insurance-related revenue grew by 44.8% year-over-year, with operating profit in this segment rising to RMB 176.4 million.
    • The Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform raised RMB 71.2 billion for 3.61 million patients, enhancing transparency and fraud detection through improved analytics.
    • The E-Find Platform enrolled over 1,000 patients in Q3 2025, generating RMB 31.9 million in revenue, and expanded collaborations with 216 pharmaceuticals and research organizations.
    • Waterdrop released its 2024 ESG report, emphasizing sustainable development and partnerships with 119 charity organizations, launching over 15,500 public welfare projects.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
