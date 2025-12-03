Waterdrop Inc. Q3 2025 Financials: 60.1% Profit Surge
Waterdrop Inc. accelerated its growth in Q3 2025, delivering stronger profits, rising revenues, and expanding impact across insurance, crowdfunding, and ESG initiatives.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Waterdrop Inc. reported a net profit of RMB 158.5 million for Q3 2025, a 60.1% increase year-on-year, marking 15 consecutive quarters of profitability.
- The company's net operating revenue reached RMB 974.9 million, reflecting a 38.4% year-over-year growth, while operating expenses decreased to 39.6% of revenue.
- Waterdrop's insurance-related revenue grew by 44.8% year-over-year, with operating profit in this segment rising to RMB 176.4 million.
- The Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform raised RMB 71.2 billion for 3.61 million patients, enhancing transparency and fraud detection through improved analytics.
- The E-Find Platform enrolled over 1,000 patients in Q3 2025, generating RMB 31.9 million in revenue, and expanded collaborations with 216 pharmaceuticals and research organizations.
- Waterdrop released its 2024 ESG report, emphasizing sustainable development and partnerships with 119 charity organizations, launching over 15,500 public welfare projects.
