edding AG Adjusts 2026 Guidance: Key Updates for Investors
Facing persistent headwinds, edding AG has sharply revised its 2026 outlook, trimming both sales expectations and operating profit guidance.
Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
- edding Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its sales forecast for the financial year 2026 due to a challenging market environment.
- The new expected sales revenue for 2026 is between EUR 139.0 million and EUR 154.0 million, down from the original forecast of EUR 173.0 million to EUR 188.0 million.
- The anticipated Group operating result (EBIT excluding special factors) for 2026 is now projected to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million, compared to the previous estimate of EUR 8.0 million to EUR 11.0 million.
- Special factors affecting EBIT include project expenses for SAP S/4HANA implementation and restructuring costs, estimated to be between EUR 2.0 million and EUR 5.0 million.
- The guidance for the financial year 2025 remains unchanged despite the adjustments for 2026.
- The edding Group, founded in 1960, focuses on quality and responsible action, with a turnover of EUR 156.0 million in 2024 and operates under brands like edding, Legamaster, and PLAYROOM.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte