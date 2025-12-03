Shelly Group's Black Friday Deals Drive Q4 Revenue Surge
Shelly Group SE powers ahead in 2025, turning Black Friday into a growth catalyst with surging smart-home demand and ambitious full-year revenue and EBIT targets.
- Shelly Group SE reported a 50% increase in revenue during the 2025 Black Friday period, reaching EUR 36.0 million.
- The company's own web shop saw demand triple, compensating for lower volumes from a single marketplace partner.
- Strong sales were driven by products like Shelly LOQED smart locks and Shelly BLU TRV radiator thermostats, particularly due to the heating season and energy efficiency focus.
- The company expects fiscal year 2025 revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million, with EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.
- Shelly Group is expanding its professional business, benefiting from larger project volumes and a broader partner base.
- The company emphasizes its strong market positioning and confidence in achieving its 2025 targets, addressing key customer trends in energy efficiency and smart building applications.
