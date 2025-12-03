Shelly Group's Black Friday Deals Drive Q4 Revenue Surge

Shelly Group SE reported a 50% increase in revenue during the 2025 Black Friday period, reaching EUR 36.0 million.

The company's own web shop saw demand triple, compensating for lower volumes from a single marketplace partner.

Strong sales were driven by products like Shelly LOQED smart locks and Shelly BLU TRV radiator thermostats, particularly due to the heating season and energy efficiency focus.

The company expects fiscal year 2025 revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million, with EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.

Shelly Group is expanding its professional business, benefiting from larger project volumes and a broader partner base.

The company emphasizes its strong market positioning and confidence in achieving its 2025 targets, addressing key customer trends in energy efficiency and smart building applications.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Shelly Group is on 25.02.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 53,90EUR and was down -2,36 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.





