    Aurubis AG Boosts Dividends on Strong Cash Flow & Growth Strategy

    Aurubis underscores its strength with record cash flow, higher dividends, and bold investments, driving sustainable multimetal growth across Europe and North America.

    • Aurubis achieved an operating EBT of €355 million in 2024/25, within the forecast range, and a net cash flow of €677 million, the highest in three years.
    • The company increased its dividend proposal to €1.60 per share, up from €1.50, reflecting confidence in its sustainable growth strategy.
    • Aurubis continues to invest heavily in strategic projects, with over 75% of a €1.7 billion investment program deployed by September 2025, aiming for sustainable returns and EBITDA contributions of around €260 million from 2028/29.
    • The company’s revised strategy, ‘Aurubis Performance 2030,’ focuses on strengthening its position as a multimetal leader through efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, especially in the US and Europe.
    • For 2025/26, Aurubis expects an operating EBT between €300 and 400 million and aims for balanced free cash flow before dividends, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.
    • Aurubis emphasizes its role as a leading copper recycler and multimetal producer, with a focus on sustainable practices, innovation, and expanding its global footprint in Europe and North America.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Aurubis is on 04.12.2025.

    The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 119,05EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 118,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.420,99PKT (-0,43 %).


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
