Aurubis AG Boosts Dividends on Strong Cash Flow & Growth Strategy

Aurubis achieved an operating EBT of €355 million in 2024/25, within the forecast range, and a net cash flow of €677 million, the highest in three years.

The company increased its dividend proposal to €1.60 per share, up from €1.50, reflecting confidence in its sustainable growth strategy.

Aurubis continues to invest heavily in strategic projects, with over 75% of a €1.7 billion investment program deployed by September 2025, aiming for sustainable returns and EBITDA contributions of around €260 million from 2028/29.

The company’s revised strategy, ‘Aurubis Performance 2030,’ focuses on strengthening its position as a multimetal leader through efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, especially in the US and Europe.

For 2025/26, Aurubis expects an operating EBT between €300 and 400 million and aims for balanced free cash flow before dividends, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.

Aurubis emphasizes its role as a leading copper recycler and multimetal producer, with a focus on sustainable practices, innovation, and expanding its global footprint in Europe and North America.

