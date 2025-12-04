Evotec & Bayer Launch Phase 2 Trial for Alport Syndrome Treatment

Bayer has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, collaborating with Evotec.

The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the monoclonal antibody BAY 3401016, targeting Semaphorin-3A (Sema3A).

Evotec is set to receive a milestone payment upon the first dosing of a study participant, expected in early 2026.

The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving participants aged 18 to 45 with Alport syndrome.

Alport syndrome is a genetic condition leading to kidney disease, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities, often resulting in end-stage kidney disease.

The collaboration between Evotec and Bayer began in August 2016, with potential for further development and sales milestones as well as royalties.

