    Evotec & Bayer Launch Phase 2 Trial for Alport Syndrome Treatment

    Bayer and Evotec are advancing a new hope for Alport syndrome, testing a targeted antibody in a rigorous Phase 2 trial to improve outcomes for young adults.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Bayer has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, collaborating with Evotec.
    • The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the monoclonal antibody BAY 3401016, targeting Semaphorin-3A (Sema3A).
    • Evotec is set to receive a milestone payment upon the first dosing of a study participant, expected in early 2026.
    • The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving participants aged 18 to 45 with Alport syndrome.
    • Alport syndrome is a genetic condition leading to kidney disease, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities, often resulting in end-stage kidney disease.
    • The collaboration between Evotec and Bayer began in August 2016, with potential for further development and sales milestones as well as royalties.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
