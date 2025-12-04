    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlzchem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Alzchem Group
    Alzchem Group Approves EUR 120M Investment for Expansion in Sports, Food & Health

    Alzchem is stepping up its game: a major investment in creatine production aims to boost global supply, strengthen its market lead, and power future growth in sports, food, and health.

    • Alzchem Group AG has approved a growth investment of approximately EUR 120 million to expand capacity in the sports, food, and health sectors.
    • The investment will focus on constructing an automated production plant for creatine and its precursors, with commissioning planned in stages starting in the second half of 2027.
    • The company anticipates additional annual sales potential in the early triple-digit million range from this investment.
    • Alzchem is the only producer of high-purity creatine outside Asia and holds a strong market position with its premium products, Creapure and Creavitalis.
    • The expansion is driven by the company's success in the sports, food, and health sectors, exemplified by a partnership with Ehrmann for a new "High Protein Creatine" product line.
    • Alzchem generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024, employing around 1,700 people across multiple locations.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Alzchem Group is on 27.02.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 132,60EUR and was up +3,43 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 132,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.793,18PKT (+1,19 %).


    Alzchem Group

    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3





