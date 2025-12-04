    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelticom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delticom
    Delticom AG: €5.5 Million Project Development Deal Secured

    Delticom AG accelerates its growth path with a multimillion-euro logistics project in North Rhine-Westphalia, reinforcing its leading role in Europe’s online tyre market.

    • Delticom AG has signed a project development agreement valued at EUR 5.5 million for a new logistics project in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
    • The company will receive approximately EUR 5.7 million for its services related to the project, impacting earnings by EUR 4.0 to EUR 4.5 million in the current financial year.
    • The guidance for operating EBITDA for the full year remains unchanged, projected between EUR 19 million and EUR 21 million.
    • Delticom is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, operating 335 online shops in 70 countries.
    • The company generated revenues of around EUR 482 million in fiscal year 2024 and employs 107 people.
    • Delticom AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,0300EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Delticom AG: €5.5 Million Project Development Deal Secured Delticom AG accelerates its growth path with a multimillion-euro logistics project in North Rhine-Westphalia, reinforcing its leading role in Europe's online tyre market.
