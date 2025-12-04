SCHOTT Pharma's 2026 Outlook & Mid-Term Guidance Update

SCHOTT Pharma forecasts revenue growth of 2-5% at constant currencies for fiscal year 2026, with an EBITDA margin around 27%.

This outlook is below market expectations of 8.2% revenue growth and a 28.8% EBITDA margin (as of December 3, 2025).

The company updates its mid-term outlook for 2027-2029, targeting a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and an EBITDA margin approaching 30%.

Preliminary results for fiscal year 2025 are in line with market expectations and will be officially published on December 11, 2025.

The full fiscal 2025 results will be released on December 11, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CET.

The announcement is based on inside information disclosed on December 4, 2025, and is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report (FY 2025), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 11.12.2025.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 17,900EUR and was down -2,19 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,120EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.813,74PKT (+1,32 %).





