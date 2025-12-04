SCHOTT Pharma Reports FY 2025 Results, Outlook FY 2026 & Guidance Update

SCHOTT Pharma's preliminary results for FY 2025 show revenue of EUR 986.2 million, a 5.8% increase at constant currencies.

The EBITDA margin for FY 2025 is reported at 28.4%, up from 26.9% in the prior year.

For FY 2026, SCHOTT Pharma anticipates revenue growth of 2-5% at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 27%.

The mid-term guidance for FY 2027-2029 is a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and an EBITDA margin expected to improve towards 30%.

CEO Andreas Reisse highlighted challenges in the Drug Delivery Systems segment due to a key customer's revised market outlook affecting glass syringes demand.

The full results for FY 2025 will be published on December 11, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for further discussion.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report (FY 2025), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 11.12.2025.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 17,920EUR and was down -2,08 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.811,07PKT (+1,30 %).





