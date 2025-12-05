Jungheinrich Aims to Complete Russian Sale by 2026, Adjusts 2025 Outlook

Jungheinrich expects to complete the sale of its Russian subsidiary in 2026 due to delays caused by the political and legal environment in Russia.

The postponement of the sale will negatively impact earnings by around €30 million in 2026, instead of 2025.

The company has updated its forecast for 2025, expecting revenues and incoming orders between €5.4 billion and €5.6 billion, with an EBIT of €220-260 million.

Jungheinrich now anticipates a tax rate of 39-42% for 2025 and expects higher free cash flow of over €250 million.

Due to the delay, EBIT, EBT, and ROCE will be lower in 2026, but incoming orders and revenues may increase depending on the transaction's timing.

The company highlights that these are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including geopolitical and economic factors.

The next important date, Financial statement press conference, at Jungheinrich is on 27.03.2026.

The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 34,95EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,86EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.863,93PKT (+0,87 %).





