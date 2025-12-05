    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The NAGA Group Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Low Volatility and Weak Year-End

    Facing muted markets and softer trading activity, The NAGA Group AG has cut its 2025 outlook, trimming both revenue and EBITDA expectations for the year.

    The NAGA Group Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Low Volatility and Weak Year-End
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • The NAGA Group AG has adjusted its revenue guidance for the financial year 2025 due to low market volatility and weaker performance.
    • The expected revenue range is now approximately EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 74 million.
    • The low volatility has led to reduced trading activity and lower average revenue per active customer across the sector.
    • The Management Board does not anticipate a full compensation for the earlier shortfall by year-end performance.
    • EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of approximately EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million, previously estimated at EUR 12 million.
    • The cost base remains stable and aligned with planned strategic initiatives despite the revenue adjustments.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,4125EUR and was down -4,18 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4170EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.


    The Naga Group

    -5,62 %
    -1,19 %
    -22,96 %
    -30,67 %
    -47,21 %
    -65,33 %
    -85,35 %
    -86,57 %
    ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The NAGA Group Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Low Volatility and Weak Year-End Facing muted markets and softer trading activity, The NAGA Group AG has cut its 2025 outlook, trimming both revenue and EBITDA expectations for the year.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     