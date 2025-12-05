The NAGA Group Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Low Volatility and Weak Year-End

The NAGA Group AG has adjusted its revenue guidance for the financial year 2025 due to low market volatility and weaker performance.

The expected revenue range is now approximately EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 74 million.

The low volatility has led to reduced trading activity and lower average revenue per active customer across the sector.

The Management Board does not anticipate a full compensation for the earlier shortfall by year-end performance.

EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of approximately EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million, previously estimated at EUR 12 million.

The cost base remains stable and aligned with planned strategic initiatives despite the revenue adjustments.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,4125EUR and was down -4,18 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4170EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.





