The NAGA Group Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Low Volatility and Weak Year-End
Facing muted markets and softer trading activity, The NAGA Group AG has cut its 2025 outlook, trimming both revenue and EBITDA expectations for the year.
- The NAGA Group AG has adjusted its revenue guidance for the financial year 2025 due to low market volatility and weaker performance.
- The expected revenue range is now approximately EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 74 million.
- The low volatility has led to reduced trading activity and lower average revenue per active customer across the sector.
- The Management Board does not anticipate a full compensation for the earlier shortfall by year-end performance.
- EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of approximately EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million, previously estimated at EUR 12 million.
- The cost base remains stable and aligned with planned strategic initiatives despite the revenue adjustments.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,4125EUR and was down -4,18 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4170EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.
-5,62 %
-1,19 %
-22,96 %
-30,67 %
-47,21 %
-65,33 %
-85,35 %
-86,57 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
