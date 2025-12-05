HORNBACH Holding: Earnings Dip in Q3 2025/26, Outlook Still Positive

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA reported weaker sales growth and reduced earnings for Q3 2025/26 compared to the previous year.

Net sales increased by 2.2% to EUR 1,538.7 million, but fell short of company expectations.

Adjusted EBIT decreased by 21.0% to EUR 27.3 million, down from EUR 34.6 million in Q3 2024/25.

The company maintains its original guidance for the 2025/26 financial year, expecting net sales at or slightly above the previous year's figure of EUR 6,200 million.

Adjusted EBIT is projected to be at the level reported for the 2024/25 financial year (EUR 269.5 million), though the upper range is less likely.

Definitive financial results for Q3/9M 2025/26 will be published on December 19, 2025, followed by an investor and analyst call.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at HORNBACH Holding is on 19.12.2025.

