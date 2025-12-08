Stabilus SE Reports FY2025 Preview, Proposes €0.35 Dividend & FY2026 Outlook

Stabilus SE confirmed preliminary figures for FY2025, reporting revenue of €1,296.1 million, similar to FY2024's €1,305.9 million.

Adjusted EBIT for FY2025 was €142.6 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%, down from €157.1 million and 12.0% in FY2024.

The company reported a profit of €24.2 million for FY2025, a significant decrease from €72.0 million in FY2024, and an adjusted free cash flow of €119.0 million.

Stabilus projects FY2026 revenue between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12%, reflecting a challenging market environment.

A proposed dividend of €0.35 per share for FY2025 will be presented at the Annual General Meeting, down from €1.15 per share in FY2024.

The company aims to reduce its net debt ratio from 2.96 to below 2.0 within three years, with a medium-term target of 1.0.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Stabilus is on 08.12.2025.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 20,775EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,875EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.896,81PKT (+0,58 %).





