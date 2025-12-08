    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsStabilus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Stabilus
    Stabilus SE Reports FY2025 Preview, Proposes €0.35 Dividend & FY2026 Outlook

    Stabilus SE enters FY2026 at a crossroads: solid sales, shrinking margins, sharply lower profit—and a renewed focus on cash, dividends, and deleveraging.

    Stabilus SE Reports FY2025 Preview, Proposes €0.35 Dividend & FY2026 Outlook
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Stabilus SE confirmed preliminary figures for FY2025, reporting revenue of €1,296.1 million, similar to FY2024's €1,305.9 million.
    • Adjusted EBIT for FY2025 was €142.6 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%, down from €157.1 million and 12.0% in FY2024.
    • The company reported a profit of €24.2 million for FY2025, a significant decrease from €72.0 million in FY2024, and an adjusted free cash flow of €119.0 million.
    • Stabilus projects FY2026 revenue between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12%, reflecting a challenging market environment.
    • A proposed dividend of €0.35 per share for FY2025 will be presented at the Annual General Meeting, down from €1.15 per share in FY2024.
    • The company aims to reduce its net debt ratio from 2.96 to below 2.0 within three years, with a medium-term target of 1.0.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Stabilus is on 08.12.2025.

    Stabilus

    ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Stabilus SE enters FY2026 at a crossroads: solid sales, shrinking margins, sharply lower profit—and a renewed focus on cash, dividends, and deleveraging.
