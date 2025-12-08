Evotec Sells Toulouse Facility to Sandoz: Boosting Evotec Biologics' Growth
Evotec reshapes its future with a landmark deal: the sale of its Toulouse site and a powerful tech license to Sandoz, unlocking major cash inflows and long-term growth.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec has completed the sale of its Toulouse site and an indefinite technology license to Sandoz, effective December 5, 2025.
- The transaction includes approximately US$350 million in cash, upfront license fees, and potential additional payments exceeding US$650 million plus royalties on up to ten biosimilars.
- The deal accelerates Evotec’s strategy to monetize its technology and transition to a more asset-light business model, focusing on core strengths.
- The sale is immediately earnings accretive, improving Evotec’s revenue, profit margins, and capital efficiency in the short, medium, and long term.
- Sandoz’s acquisition endorses the potential of Evotec’s J.POD platform, which aims to revolutionize biologics manufacturing.
- Evotec will continue to serve customers globally with capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing, while enabling partners to reduce biologics production costs using its continuous manufacturing technology.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,4700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.896,81PKT (+0,58 %).
+0,02 %
-6,08 %
+1,26 %
-6,66 %
-37,45 %
-66,05 %
-79,03 %
+31,81 %
-63,16 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte