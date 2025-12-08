    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEvotec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Evotec
    Evotec Sells Toulouse Facility to Sandoz: Boosting Evotec Biologics' Growth

    Evotec reshapes its future with a landmark deal: the sale of its Toulouse site and a powerful tech license to Sandoz, unlocking major cash inflows and long-term growth.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec has completed the sale of its Toulouse site and an indefinite technology license to Sandoz, effective December 5, 2025.
    • The transaction includes approximately US$350 million in cash, upfront license fees, and potential additional payments exceeding US$650 million plus royalties on up to ten biosimilars.
    • The deal accelerates Evotec’s strategy to monetize its technology and transition to a more asset-light business model, focusing on core strengths.
    • The sale is immediately earnings accretive, improving Evotec’s revenue, profit margins, and capital efficiency in the short, medium, and long term.
    • Sandoz’s acquisition endorses the potential of Evotec’s J.POD platform, which aims to revolutionize biologics manufacturing.
    • Evotec will continue to serve customers globally with capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing, while enabling partners to reduce biologics production costs using its continuous manufacturing technology.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,4700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.896,81PKT (+0,58 %).


    Evotec

    +0,02 %
    -6,08 %
    +1,26 %
    -6,66 %
    -37,45 %
    -66,05 %
    -79,03 %
    +31,81 %
    -63,16 %
