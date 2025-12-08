Newron Pharmaceuticals, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+26,53 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Confluent Registered (A)
|+23,30 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Kloeckner
|+17,13 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Zimplats Holdings
|-3,70 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|-4,69 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-9,84 %
|Konsum
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|iRobot
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BioNTech
|Biotechnologie
|SoftBank Group
|Internet
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|49
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Silber
|48
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BioNTech
|43
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|31
|Rohstoffe
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|Freizeit
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +33,73 %
Wochenperformance: +33,73 %
Platz 1
Confluent Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +29,00 %
Wochenperformance: +29,00 %
Platz 2
Kloeckner
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Platz 3
Zimplats Holdings
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Platz 4
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: -19,20 %
Wochenperformance: -19,20 %
Platz 5
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 6
iRobot
Wochenperformance: +159,44 %
Wochenperformance: +159,44 %
Platz 7
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,35 %
Wochenperformance: +23,35 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 9
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: +12,47 %
Wochenperformance: +12,47 %
Platz 10
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -11,14 %
Wochenperformance: -11,14 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Platz 12
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Platz 17
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte